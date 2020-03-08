Downhole Tools Market Worth US$ 6.2 Billion By 2026 | CAGR: 5.3%

The global downhole tools market worth is anticipated to around USD 6.2 billion by 2026, this market is foreseen to develop with 5.3% CAGR during the forecast time period.

The Downhole Tools Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Downhole Tools Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Downhole Tools Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Downhole Tools Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Download Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1034

Market Players:

Few of the main player present in the global downhole tools market are National Oilwell Varco, Inc.; Stabiltec Downhole Tools LLC; BILCO Tools, Inc.; Baker Hughes; Frank’s International N.V.; Ulterra Drilling Technologies, L.P. and Varel International Energy Services, Inc.

The Major Market Segments of Global Downhole Tools Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Product

Drilling Tools

Handling Tools

Flow & Pressure Tools

Control Tools

Others

Market By Application

Well Drilling

Well Intervention

Formation & Evaluation

Production & Well Completion

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



View Detail [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/downhole-tools-market

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Downhole Tools

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Downhole Tools Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Downhole Tools Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Downhole Tools Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.2.3. Drilling Tools

1.2.2.4. Handling Tools

1.2.2.5. Flow & Pressure Tools

1.2.2.6. Control Tools

1.2.2.7. Others

1.2.3. Downhole Tools Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Downhole Tools Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Downhole Tools Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.3.3. Well Drilling

1.2.3.4. Well Intervention

1.2.3.5. Formation & Evaluation

1.2.3.6. Production & Well Completion

1.2.3.7. Others

1.2.4. Downhole Tools Market by Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Downhole Tools Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Downhole Tools Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Downhole Tools Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Downhole Tools Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Downhole Tools Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Downhole Tools Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Downhole Tools Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Downhole Tools Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Downhole Tools Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Downhole Tools Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. DOWNHOLE TOOLS MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Downhole Tools Revenue By Product

4.2. Drilling Tools

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Handling Tools

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Flow & Pressure Tools

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Control Tools

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. DOWNHOLE TOOLS MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Downhole Tools Revenue By Application

5.2. Well Drilling

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Well Intervention

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Formation & Evaluation

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Production & Well Completion

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA DOWNHOLE TOOLS MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Downhole Tools Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Downhole Tools Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Downhole Tools Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Mexico

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE DOWNHOLE TOOLS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Downhole Tools Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Downhole Tools Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC DOWNHOLE TOOLS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Downhole Tools Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Downhole Tools Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA DOWNHOLE TOOLS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Downhole Tools Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Downhole Tools Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Argentina

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST DOWNHOLE TOOLS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East Downhole Tools Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East Downhole Tools Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Saudi Arabia

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. UAE

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. AFRICA DOWNHOLE TOOLS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Africa Downhole Tools Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Africa Downhole Tools Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. South Africa

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Egypt

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Stabiltec Downhole Tools LLC

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. BILCO Tools, Inc.

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Baker Hughes

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Baker Hughes

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Ulterra Drilling Technologies, L.P.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Varel International Energy Services, Inc.

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Others

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

Ask Query Here: [email protected] or [email protected]

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

To Purchase this Premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1034

About Us:

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.