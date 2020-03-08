Drive high CAGR by Global Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market Along with Top Key Players like DOW, ExxonMobil, SABIC, Borealis & More

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market

The Major Companies Covered in this Report are:

DOW, ExxonMobil, SABIC, Borealis, NOVA Chemicals, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Petro Rabigh, Ineos, LyondellBasell, NIOC, Formosa, EQUATE, PTT, Reliance, Mitsubishi, Hanwha, Mitsu, Jam Petrochemical, Sinopec, CNPC, Secco

Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) is a substantially linear polymer (polyethylene), with significant numbers of short branches, commonly made by copolymerization of ethylene with longer-chain olefins. Linear low-density polyethylene differs structurally from conventional low-density polyethylene (LDPE) because of the absence of long chain branching. The linearity of LLDPE results from the different manufacturing processes of LLDPE and LDPE. In general, LLDPE is produced at lower temperatures and pressures by copolymerization of ethylene and such higher alpha-olefins as butene, hexene, or octene. The copolymerization process produces a LLDPE polymer that has a narrower molecular weight distribution than conventional LDPE and in combination with the linear structure, significantly different rheological properties.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

C4- LLDPE

C6- LLDPE

C8- LLDPE

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Film

Injection Molding

Rotational Molding

Pipe

Others

Manufacturing cost structure:

