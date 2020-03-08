Drone Payload Market by 2022: Global Industry Overview, Growth Drivers Analysis and Future Scenarios (Internal and External Factors)

The rise in budgetary expenses in the defense sector, an increased market for location-based services, growing adoption of drones, increasing need of mapping services, and growing use of aerial imaging services across various industries are expected to drive the growth of world drone payload industry. In addition, the adoption of drone payload products, such as high-definition action cameras, motion sensors, thermal sensors, laser sensors, CBRN sensors, and infrared sensors have increased significantly among defense agencies worldwide for signal intelligence (SIGINT), electronic intelligence (Elint), surveillance, and other applications.

Increased use of drones for crop management and green mapping has fueled the demand for drone payloads among agriculture and environment segment. However, issues related to personal safety and variations in aviation laws in specific regions limit the growth of this unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) payload market. Moreover, promising growth rate of drone market and the increased market for location-based services are expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for market growth.

The Global drone payload market is expected to garner $7,018 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2016 to 2022. Cameras and sensors segment generated the largest market share in 2015 while the weaponry segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. North America is expected to be the leading region in the global market throughout 2022.

In the year 2015, cameras and sensors accounted for the maximum revenue shares in the overall drone payload market due to increased adoption in military, geospatial, and agricultural applications. In addition, the radar and communication is expected to witness the fastest growth at CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period due to increased use of maritime patrol radar (MPR), synthetic aperture radar (SAR), communication intelligence (Comint) and others.

The defense sector dominated the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) payload market in 2015 due to increase in military expenditure, rise in adoption of drones for surveillance, and growth in combat and security operations owing to increased incidences of violence worldwide. Furthermore, agriculture and environment segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period due to increase in demand for drones for various applications such as crop health management, water resource management, estimation of soil productivity, and others.

