DUPLEX STAINLESS STEEL MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2023

The Duplex Stainless Steel market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2013, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2017, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2018-2023. Based on the Duplex Stainless Steel industrial chain, this report mainly elaborate the definition, types, applications and major players of Duplex Stainless Steel market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2013-2018), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2018-2023), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Duplex Stainless Steel market.

The Duplex Stainless Steel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.

Major Players in Duplex Stainless Steel market are:

Sosta

TISCO

POSCO

JFE

Tata Steel

Outokumpu

Metline Industries

Baosteel

ThyssenKrupp

ArcelorMittal

Butting

Tubacex

NSSMC

Sandvik

Tenaris

Major Regions play vital role in Duplex Stainless Steel market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Most important types of Duplex Stainless Steel products covered in this report are:

Lean Duplex

Duplex

Super Duplex

Most widely used downstream fields of Duplex Stainless Steel market covered in this report are:

Oil and Gas Industry

Desalination Industry

Chemical Industry

Table of Content:

Global Duplex Stainless Steel Industry Market Research Report

1 Duplex Stainless Steel Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition of Duplex Stainless Steel

1.3 Duplex Stainless Steel Market Scope and Market Size Estimation

1.3.1 Market Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

1.3.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Value ($) and Growth Rate from 2013-2023

1.4 Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Types of Duplex Stainless Steel

1.4.2 Applications of Duplex Stainless Steel

1.4.3 Research Regions

1.4.3.1 North America Duplex Stainless Steel Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.2 Europe Duplex Stainless Steel Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.3 China Duplex Stainless Steel Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.4 Japan Duplex Stainless Steel Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.5 Middle East & Africa Duplex Stainless Steel Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.6 India Duplex Stainless Steel Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.7 South America Duplex Stainless Steel Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drivers

1.5.1.1 Emerging Countries of Duplex Stainless Steel

1.5.1.2 Growing Market of Duplex Stainless Steel

1.5.2 Limitations

1.5.3 Opportunities

1.6 Industry News and Policies by Regions

1.6.1 Industry News

1.6.2 Industry Policies

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Profile

8.2 Sosta

8.2.1 Company Profiles

8.2.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction

8.2.3 Sosta Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.2.4 Sosta Market Share of Duplex Stainless Steel Segmented by Region in 2017

8.3 TISCO

8.3.1 Company Profiles

8.3.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction

8.3.3 TISCO Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.3.4 TISCO Market Share of Duplex Stainless Steel Segmented by Region in 2017

8.4 POSCO

8.4.1 Company Profiles

8.4.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction

8.4.3 POSCO Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.4.4 POSCO Market Share of Duplex Stainless Steel Segmented by Region in 2017

8.5 JFE

8.5.1 Company Profiles

8.5.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction

8.5.3 JFE Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.5.4 JFE Market Share of Duplex Stainless Steel Segmented by Region in 2017

8.6 Tata Steel

8.6.1 Company Profiles

8.6.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction

8.6.3 Tata Steel Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.6.4 Tata Steel Market Share of Duplex Stainless Steel Segmented by Region in 2017

8.7 Outokumpu

8.7.1 Company Profiles

8.7.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction

8.7.3 Outokumpu Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.7.4 Outokumpu Market Share of Duplex Stainless Steel Segmented by Region in 2017

8.8 Metline Industries

8.8.1 Company Profiles

8.8.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction

8.8.3 Metline Industries Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.8.4 Metline Industries Market Share of Duplex Stainless Steel Segmented by Region in 2017

8.9 Baosteel

8.9.1 Company Profiles

8.9.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction

8.9.3 Baosteel Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.9.4 Baosteel Market Share of Duplex Stainless Steel Segmented by Region in 2017

8.10 ThyssenKrupp

8.10.1 Company Profiles

8.10.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction

8.10.3 ThyssenKrupp Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.10.4 ThyssenKrupp Market Share of Duplex Stainless Steel Segmented by Region in 2017

8.11 ArcelorMittal

8.11.1 Company Profiles

8.11.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction

8.11.3 ArcelorMittal Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.11.4 ArcelorMittal Market Share of Duplex Stainless Steel Segmented by Region in 2017

8.12 Butting

8.12.1 Company Profiles

8.12.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction

8.12.3 Butting Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.12.4 Butting Market Share of Duplex Stainless Steel Segmented by Region in 2017

8.13 Tubacex

8.13.1 Company Profiles

8.13.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction

8.13.3 Tubacex Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.13.4 Tubacex Market Share of Duplex Stainless Steel Segmented by Region in 2017

8.14 NSSMC

8.14.1 Company Profiles

8.14.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction

8.14.3 NSSMC Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.14.4 NSSMC Market Share of Duplex Stainless Steel Segmented by Region in 2017

8.15 Sandvik

8.15.1 Company Profiles

8.15.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction

8.15.3 Sandvik Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.15.4 Sandvik Market Share of Duplex Stainless Steel Segmented by Region in 2017

8.16 Tenaris

8.16.1 Company Profiles

8.16.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Product Introduction

8.16.3 Tenaris Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.16.4 Tenaris Market Share of Duplex Stainless Steel Segmented by Region in 2017

