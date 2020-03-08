Electronic Shelf Label Market – In-Depth Analysis and Forecast on Market Dynamics

Electronic shelf label (ESL) is an emerging system used for displaying product pricing and product information on shelves by using wireless communication networks such as radio frequency (RF) technology, and infrared (IR) technology to communicate with the back-end database. These labels help to eliminate the discrepancies in selling price of the products and displays reliable pricing to the customers.

Moreover, it helps to enhance the operational efficiency of the store by eliminating the need to check and update paper labels. It also enables retailers to update pricing as frequently as needed and minimizes pricing errors for customers. With increasing applications in most end- use sectors, from organized retail stores to specialty stores, consumer electronics sector to drug stores/pharmacies, ESL systems have grown to become a necessity for nearly all stores dealing with electronic pricing and shelf management.

Growing adoption of store automation and integration of electronic pricing is expected to boost the electronic shelf label market in the coming years. Moreover, technological advancement and stringent regulations against misleading product pricing are likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Presence of large number of electronic shelf label system providers and post-sale service providers across regions has led to a subsequent rise in demand for electronic shelf labels. This is likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In terms of electronic shelf label hardware and software, both Europe and North America are mature regions of the market, due to high awareness about electronic shelf label systems among users and technological developments. However, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period.

Rise in penetration of technology as well as significant investments in the optimal utilization of digital pricing systems across countries such as U.K., Germany, France, the U.S., China, India, and Brazil are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for electronic shelf label system providers in the near future.