ERP SOFTWARE 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES & FORECAST TO 2022
This report studies the global ERP Software market, analyzes and researches the ERP Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
SAP
Oracle
Sage
Infor
Microsoft
Epicor
Kronos
Concur(SAP)
Ibm
Totvs
Unit4
Yonyou
Netsuite
Kingdee
Workday
Cornerstone
Digiwin
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise ERP
Cloud ERP
Market segment by Application, ERP Software can be split into
Manufacture
Logistics Industry
Financial
Telecommunications
Others
Table of Contents:
Global ERP Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of ERP Software
1.1 ERP Software Market Overview
1.1.1 ERP Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global ERP Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 ERP Software Market by Type
1.3.1 On-Premise ERP
1.3.2 Cloud ERP
1.4 ERP Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Manufacture
1.4.2 Logistics Industry
1.4.3 Financial
1.4.4 Telecommunications
1.4.5 Others
2 Global ERP Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 ERP Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 SAP
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 ERP Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Oracle
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 ERP Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Sage
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 ERP Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Infor
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 ERP Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Microsoft
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 ERP Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Epicor
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 ERP Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Kronos
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 ERP Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Concur(SAP)
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 ERP Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Ibm
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 ERP Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Totvs
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 ERP Software Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Unit4
3.12 Yonyou
3.13 Netsuite
3.14 Kingdee
3.15 Workday
3.16 Cornerstone
3.17 Digiwin
Continued…..
