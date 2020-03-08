EXPRESS DELIVERY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

Global Express Delivery Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Express Delivery Market is continuously growing on a surging trend in the global scenario.

Rapid industrialization and development of global e-commerce marketplace is the surging trend driving express delivery market. Increasing need for fast and safer transportation of goods is expected to be the key driver boosting the market growth. Furthermore, free international trade, globalization, specialization, global communication and favorable political background is further supporting the market during the forecast period. High-tech and other ‘growth’ sectors, such as IT, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, electronics and financial & business services are the major clients of the market propelling the Express Delivery demand. However, regulatory policies of governmental bodies are hindering the market.

Key areas considered for regional analysis of global digital money transfer market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to escalating e-commerce activities and booming sales especially in developing nations such as China, India and South Korea. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

UPS

FedEx

DHL

TNT

USPS

Deppon

KY Express

SY Express

EMS

YT Express

STO Express

The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offering of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

B2B

B2C

Others

By Application:

Offline Trading

Online Trading

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Express Delivery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

