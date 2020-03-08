Facial Care Market and what makes it a Booming sector according to New research report

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Facial Care” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global facial care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Growing influence of social media is helping to boost the facial care market

Nowadays, social media is an integral part of human life. Consumers are following their respective brand leaders, and use as per his/her influence and endorsement about a particular product. Additionally, social media personalities have a massive influence on the way brands promote products. Their followers perceive that they would be like his/her admired personality, after using that product. Hence, social media is influencing the lots of consumers for facial care products.

Growing disposable income among female consumers

Nowadays in the era of capitalization, several women are entering in the job market and earning a good remuneration. This change is helping them to be economically independent. Additionally, this independence is motivating them to grow their personalities, and facial care helps them to do this. Hence the demand of facial care market is growing due to increasing disposable income among women.

North America is influencing the facial care market segment through 2018-2024

North America dominates the global facial care market with maximum share. However, Asia-Pacific region is showing a robust sustainable growth for facial care market, due to increasing demand from middle-class families. Additionally, growing disposable income and influx of a large number of the female workforce in the corporate worlds are helping to grow this market. Further, other factors as governmental support for enhancing the earning capacity of rural households are boosting the demand for several facial care products in developing countries.

Dabur expanded skin care portfolio with new product launch

May 2017, Dabur strengthen its leading presence in the skin care market, with recently launched a new facial bleach cream FEM De-Tan cream Bleach. The cream is specially formulated and enriched with orange peel extracts to enhance beauty by removing tan in 15 minutes giving skin a long-lasting radiance. For the ease of the consumers, Fem De-Tan Crème Bleach has been launched across Pan-India in two SKUs – single-use SKU priced at Rs 40 and 3-use SKU priced at Rs 80.

Dabur is India’s largest Ayurvedic medicine & natural consumer products manufacturer. Dabur’s Healthcare Division has over 260 products for treating a range of ailments and body conditions, from the common cold to chronic paralysis.

