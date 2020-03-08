Fluid Management Systems Market Update With Zimmer Biomet, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Ecolab

Fluid Management Systems report is an in-depth study on the industry. This report uses SWOT analysis to show the drivers and restrains of Fluid Management Systems market. It includes all the recent developments, products launches while keeping track of recent acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the Fluid Management Systems market by the top players and brand which are dominating the market.

Fluid Management Systems Market accounted to USD 9.78 billion , growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years , the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Key Companies:

Johnson & Johnson, BD,

Pfizer,

Medtronic,

Roche,

Ecolab,

Baxter International Inc.,

Braun Group,

Stryker,

AngioDynamics,

Cardinal Health,

Olympus Corporation of the Americas,

Smiths Group plc,

Zimmer Biomet,

Fresenius Medical Care,

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co KG,

AcaciaCommunications Inc.,

ALCOR Scientific,

Richard Wolf GmbH,

Market Company Share Analysis :

The fluid management systems market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fluid management systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in number of minimally invasive surgeries

Technological advancements in fluid management systems

Increasing incidences of digestive, respiratory, neural & reproductive system diseases

Growth in government grants and funds for endosurgical procedures

Favorable reimbursement policies

Single-use disposable devices and accessories are raising

Lack of skilled professionals

High price of endosurgical procedures

Lack of awareness towards diseases

Market Segments:

The fluid management systems market is segmented by product:

fluid management systems,

fluid management disposables & accessories,

Fluid management systems are further segmented into:

standalone fluid management systems

integrated fluid management systems.

Standalone fluid management systems are again sub segmented into:

dialyzers,

insufflators,

suction or evacuation & irrigation systems,

fluid waste management systems,

fluid warming systems

and others.

Fluid management disposables and accessories are again sub segmented into:

catheters,

bloodlines,

tubing sets,

pressure monitoring lines,

pressure transducers,

valves,

connectors & fittings,

suction canisters,

cannulas

and others.

By application the market is segmented into:

urology,

gastroenterology,

laparoscopy,

gynecology or obstetrics,

bronchoscopy,

arthroscopy,

cardiology,

neurology,

otoscopy,

dentistry and anesthesiology.

On the basis of geography, fluid management systems market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

