Flushing Systems Market Expected to Reach $2,719.14 Million, Globally, by 2023

The flushing systems market was valued at $2,270.47 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $2,719.14 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.67% from 2016 to 2023. LAMEA is expected to be the leading contributor to the global flushing systems market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The flushing systems market in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period, owing to rise urbanization and increase in consciousness toward hygiene as well as sanitation of the toilets. Furthermore, the demand for efficient flushing systems equipped with sensors or remote control to enable touchless flushing solutions is also projected to provide attractive profitable opportunities to the manufacturers during the forecast period.

The increase in hygiene awareness and growth in propensity to spend on toilets as well as their accessories is expected to drive the demand for the flushing systems market during the forecast period. Also, the rapid urbanization especially in Asian and African countries driving the construction of residential and commercial development is also anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years. However, the unpredictable fluctuations in foreign currencies exchange hinder the growth of the market.

In 2016, the gravity flush-based flushing systems, accounted for the maximum revenue share in the overall flushing systems market by technology owing to their lower cost of operations and large market penetration. However, the tornado flush-based flushing systems is expected to provide profitable opportunities to the manufacturers owing to their superior technology resulting in efficient flushing through low water consumption. Based on installation type, the rear wall mounting segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 3.19% owing to their ability to integrate within the wall resulting in more spacious restrooms. Moreover, the sensor and remote control segments in the flushing systems market is also projected to generate attractive business opportunities during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the global flushing systems market in 2016 owing to the increase in demand due to rapid urbanization from emerging economies. However, LAMEA is estimated to grow at the highest rate owing to significant increase in population as well as growth in number of residential construction and related projects in the regions.

The key players profiled in the flushing systems market include Alcaplast, s.r.o., Gaberit AG, Kazema General Trading LLC, Grohe Limited, Roca Sanitario, S.A., Sanipex Group, COTTO, SCHELL GmbH & Co. KG, TOTO Ltd., and Wirquin. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the market.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global flushing systems market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

The flushing systems provide significant assistance in maintaining the overall hygiene as well as sanitation of the toilets. Further, these systems constitute indispensable components for effective waste disposable solutions through the installed flushing systems technology. Factors such as rapid urbanization as well as rise in consciousness toward toilet hygiene is expected to drive the growth of flushing systems market during the forecast period. However, constant fluctuations in foreign currencies exchange continue to hinder the market growth in the coming years. Opportunities such as developing efficient flushing systems consuming lower amounts of water and providing low cost flushing solutions is anticipated to provide profitable opportunities to the manufacturers.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific accounted for major market share in the global flushing systems market in 2016, owing to high demand from fast emerging economies such as India, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific. However, LAMEA is projected to provide better expansion opportunities owing to significant increase in population and growth of construction industries.

Based on installation type, the rear wall mounting designed flushing systems are expected to provide attractive opportunities to the manufacturers owing to rise in inclination toward spacious toilets and wall-integrated flushing systems. Thus, the rear wall mounting flushing systems are expected to witness increase in growth rate during the forecast period.

