FOOD SORTING MACHINES 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 7.24% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Food Sorting Machines Market 2017

Sorting is a process of separation of various materials based on specific criteria such as color, size, texture, and others. Food sorting machine is equipment used by food processing companies for sorting or segregating food products such as dry and packaged food items, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, fats and oil, fish and seafood, meat, and others. Food processing companies use sorting machines to maximize the yield and reduce the wastage. Food products are segregated on the basis of various parameters such as shapes, size, color, image, and weight. The sorting helps in identifying and removing food contaminants and foreign materials (FMs) from food products. Various FMs that can be removed by sorting includes metals, stones, insects, glass, and others. Based on the product type, the food sorting machines can be categorized as automated food sorting machines and mechanical food sorting machines. Based on technology, the automated food sorting machines can be further categorized as laser sorters, camera sorters, and x-ray sorters.

The analysts forecast the global food sorting machines market to grow at a CAGR of 7.24% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global food sorting machines market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of new units of food sorting machines to industrial end users.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Food Sorting Machines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Buhler

• GREEFA

• Key Technology

• TOMRA

Other prominent vendors

• Anhui Color Sort Technology

• Aweta

• BBC Technologies

• Brovind – GBV Impianti

• CFT

• Cimbria

• F.lli MARCHISIO & C

• HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY

• Multiscan Technologies

• Multisource Manufacturing

• NIKKO

• Orange Sorting Machines

• PPM TECHNOLOGIES

• Raytec Vision

• REEMOON TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS

• SATAKE

• SCHULE

• Sesotec

Market driver

• Need to enhance food safety

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Volatile prices of raw material

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Mergers and acquisition by food sorting machines manufacturers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Segmentation by product type

• Comparison by product type

• Global automated food sorting machines market — Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Global mechanical food sorting machines market — Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by product type

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• EMEA — Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Americas — Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• APAC — Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Introduction of new models of food sorting machines

• Mergers and acquisition by food sorting machines manufacturers

• Influx of improved technologies in food sorting machines

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Buhler

• GREEFA

• Key Technology

• TOMRA

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

