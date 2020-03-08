FUNCTIONAL CHEWING GUM MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Functional Chewing Gum Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Functional Chewing Gum market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Functional Chewing Gum Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the Functional Chewing Gum market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Functional Chewing Gum market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Functional Chewing Gum market is valued at 2970.9 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 3451.73 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.53% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Functional Chewing Gum. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of 646.68 million USD in 2016 and will be 746.85 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 2.43%.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Functional Chewing Gum in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Others

The major players in global and United States Functional Chewing Gum market, including

Wrigley Company

Mondelez

Lotte

Perfetti Van Melle

GelStat Corporation (GSAC)

ZOFT Gum

Hershey’s

Think Gum LLC.

Miradent

Cloetta Fazer

Peppersmith

Nicotinell

Orion

Yake

