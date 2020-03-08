Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market and its detail analysis and also Key elements for its future market growth studied in New Research

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to the report, the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Improved engine performance in vehicle promote growth in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market.

The gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to advantages such as engine downsizing, improved engine performance, thermal efficiency, and increase in usage of alternative fuel such as ethanol. Furthermore, high fuel efficiency, turbocharging, and the significant reduction in emission and the stringent emission standards are driving the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market. Moreover, advancement of turbo GDI systems, development of GDI systems in upcoming hybrid vehicles to improve propulsion, and adoption of newer emission standards in various countries are expected to provide a beneficial opportunity for the GDI systems market. However, as compared with port fuel Injection high cost of Gasoline Direct Injection hampers the growth of the GDI system.

The North America region to contribute the growth of Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market.

Based on the region, the North America region is expected to dominate the gasoline direct injection market. Stringent regulations enforced by the government about vehicular emission control supplemented the market growth. The increasing usage of automobiles and increasing disposable incomes will be the factors driving the market’s growth prospects in this region during the next few years. According to the International Air Agency, around 6.5 million deaths occur each year due to poor air quality. In addition, European Union directives and related legislation bound the number of regulated pollutants that can be emitted by new motor vehicles and engines sold in Europe.

Delphi Technologies expands GDI service program in North America

IN Oct 2018 At AAPEX , the company has showcased Delphi Technologies test equipment, the Hartridge prototype Excalibur GDi Master, gived technicians the ability to test Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) and Port Fuel Injection (PFI) up to 250-bar pressure, in test cycles as little as five minutes.Delphi Technologies offered approximately100 GDi high pressure fuel pump SKUs in North America with plans to expand further.

Delphi Technologies is a leading Tier 1 supplier GDi systems to global OEMs, and is committed to supporting the aftermarket with that OE experience and know-how. The company offered multiple GDi specific training classes and moduled, an on-demand technician support hotline staffed by ASE certified technicians, and a full line of GDi high pressure fuel pumps.

