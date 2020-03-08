Germany Fitness Equipment Market 2024 – Top Leading Players Brunswick Corporation, Nautilus, Inc., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Hammer Fitness, Precor Incorporated, Schnell Trainingsgeräte GmbH,. Johnson Health Tech

Germany Fitness Equipment Market, By Type (namely body composition analyzers, fitness monitoring equipment, cardiovascular training equipment and strength training equipment) By Product Type(Bioimpedance analyzers, skinfold caliper, dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), hydrostatic weighing and, air displacement plethysmography), By End User (health clubs/ gyms, home settings, corporate settings, hotels, apartments, hospitals, clinics), By Geography (Germany) – Trends and Forecast to 2024

Germany fitness Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2024 from USD 1.1 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024. Instruments market has the largest market segment in surgical robots market.

Some of the major players operating in this market are:

TechnoGym S.p.A

StairMaster

Nautilus, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Hammer-Fitness

Precor

Schnell Trainingsgeräte GmbH

Johnson Health Tech

Brunswick Corporation

GE Healthcare

Among Others

The Germany fitness equipment market is highly concentrated to a big player and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Brunswick Corporation, dominated the fitness equipment market accounting for the highest market share in 2016, followed by Nautilus, Inc., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Hammer Fitness, Precor Incorporated, Schnell Trainingsgeräte GmbH,. Johnson Health Tech., Brunswick Corporation, and GE Healthcare among others.

Focus of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Historical and current market size and projection up to 2024. Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry

Highlights of the report

Detailed overview of the market Key developments and product launches in the market Key parameters which are driving the market Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation

Brunswick Corporation:

Founded in 1845 as Brunswick Corporation, and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., is focused on manufacturing sporting and fitness equipment and marine engines. The company operates through three business segments: marine, fitness, and billiards.

Recent Developments:

In Jan 2016, Brunswick Corporation, a leading Germany fitness equipment company, announced that it acquired Cybex International Inc., a leading maker of commercial fitness equipment.

Technogym S.P.A :

Founded in 1983 by Nerio Alessandri and headquartered in Cesena, FC, Italy. Technogym is engaged in the designing, manufacturing of fitness equipments and solutions for private homes, hotels, corporate gyms, rehabilitation centers, fitness clubs, professional sports facilities and more. Technogym specializes in the activity and exercising software solutions, premium home and commercial fitness equipment, end-to-end wellness solutions, interior design and customization of wellness spaces and fitness facility management software.

Recent Developments:

In March 2016, Technogym announced the launch of SKILLMILL, first non-motorized product that combines power, stamina, speed, and agility training.

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.:

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan. Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd. includes eight different brands such as Matrix, Vision, Horizon, and Tempo among others. Johnson’s global network consists of manufacturing facilities in Shanghai and Taiwan, with research and development centers in North America, Shanghai, and Taiwan.

Recent Developments:

In June 2016, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., announced that it acquired leisure fitness to grow and shape specialty in retail in the United States.