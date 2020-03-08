Global Automotive Sensor and Camera Technologies Market 2026 | Major Players Magna International Inc, Mobileye, Zf Friedrichshafen Ag, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Delphi Automotive Plc,

CAGR values are jumping for the good in the Global Automotive Sensor and Camera Technologies Market which in turn is making the sales, import, export, and revenue growth. The Global Automotive Sensor and Camera Technologies Market provide a thorough analysis of the current conditions for the Abc industry due to the Global Automotive Sensor and Camera Technologies market.

Additionally, the report is a detailed analysis of the market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends along with these it provides gen regarding the market’s drivers and restraints by using SWOT analysis.

The Global Automotive Sensor and Camera Technologies Market is highly dependent on the top players and brands. This report provides with detailed company profiles of those players and brands, showing their moves when it comes to developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations, at the same time providing with figures for the forecast years of 2019-2026.

Global automotive sensor and camera technologies market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Players: Global Automotive Sensor and Camera Technologies Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are-Robert Bosch Gmbh, Delphi Automotive Plc, Continental Ag, Valeo, Autoliv Inc, Omnivision Technologies Inc, Magna International Inc, Mobileye, Zf Friedrichshafen Ag and Others

Market Trends: Global Automotive Sensor and Camera Technologies Market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into sensor type and camera type.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger car, LCV and HCV.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into sensor and camera

Drivers: Global Automotive Sensor and Camera Technologies Market

GROWING CONSUMER DEMAND FOR AUTOMOBILE AND GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS

The automotive industry has witnessed a significant growth in recent years. The increased disposable income in the nations has led to the increased demand of automobiles in the world.

For instance, the disposable income of the United States has grown from around USD 14,000 billion in 2017 to more than USD 15, 000 billion in 2018. In addition, Canada, United Kingdom and Germany is USD 951,933 million, USD 433,967 million and USD 562.536 million respectively. This increase in income even in emerging nations has supplemented the demand for passenger and luxury cars.

The luxury cars market is growing owing to integration of advanced features, such as auto emergency breaking (AEB), higher speed auto emergency braking, electronic stability control, driver attention detection, thorax airbags with head, daytime running lights, for lamps, head up displays, reversing camera, type pressure monitoring, intelligent speed assist (ISA), blind spot warning system, head restraints all, seatbelt pretensioner driver and others.

INCREASING ELECTRIFICATION IN THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers have started focussing towards electrification in vehicle in order to improve fuel economy and performance of vehicle. For instance OEMs such as Toyota has developed 48V car. Mainly 48 v hybrid car comprises of electric system such as electric start, electric stop system and others. Generally demand of this system is rising because these systems emit less pollution as compare to conventional passenger cars.

For instance, UK government is providing USD 5,500 incentive on the purchase of electric cars. German government is also providing USD 7,500 incentive on the purchase of electric cars. OEMs are also planning to launch more electric cars in near future.

Sales of electric cars are expected to increase owing to stringent emission norms and enhanced focus of government and OEMs towards deployment of more electric cars.

HIGHLY PRICE COMPETITIVE MARKET

Growing client inclinations for in-vehicle comfort and ease of driving is prompting digitalization of passenger cars. Features such as advanced sensors and reverse parking cameras, which were once installed only in luxury cars, are being widely adopted in mass produced cars or average car (MSRP less than USD 20,000). Additionally, autonomous vehicles market growing rapidly which caused more demand for sensors and cameras. This further results into high requirement for sensors and cameras due to this competitive market.Furthermore, this leads to cut-throat competition among players operating in the global market.

For instance, Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) price is USD 31.49 while the Denso Corporation (Japan) is trying to ensure mass sales of sensors at an affordable price of USD 19.99 each. This price difference is caused due to competitive market and low entry barrier for new players. Thus, highly price competitive market is hampering the global automotive sensors & camera technologies market

OPPORTUNITIES: Global Automotive Sensor and Camera Technologies Market

PROMPT DEVELOPMENT OF AUTONOMOUS CARS

Companies such as Google, Ford, Toyota and others are planning to develop autonomous cars. OEMs are investing hugely for developing autonomous cars. For instance, Ford Motor announced to spend USD 4 billion by 2023 for developing autonomous cars.

Car sharing platform such as Uber, Lyft and others are partnering with OEMs to deploy autonomous cars in its fleet. For instance, Volvo Cars is expected to supply 24,000 self-driving cars to Uber. Intel released a joint report with Canalys which shows that Autonomous Cars have a potential to create more than USD 6.9 trillion passenger economy by 2050.

INCREASING FOCUS OF GOVERNMENT PARTING TO INSTALLATION OF ADAS

Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) gives important information about their surroundings to driver as well as automating some tasks to increase safety which has increased the demand for Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS).

The implementation of AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking) in cars/trucks reduce rear-end crashes by more than 39%. Thus, on 26th September 2018, Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India had announced mandate Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) in all cars in India in 2022. European Parliament and of the Council made mandatory rule of the installation of lane departure warning systems in cars/trucks or in motors.

CHALLENGES: Global Automotive Sensor and Camera Technologies Market

RELIABILITY AND LIFE OF SENSOR & CAMERA

The automotive environment is one of the roughest environments for sensors and cameras. Sensors require a predefined operational temperature range from – 50 to 150C. Furthermore, the sensor module must be equipped for working properly with high power supply unsettling influences and have the capacity to tolerate ESD (electrostatic release) strikes in excess of 8kV. Extreme environments, temperature and power supply these three are the main reason for reducing life of sensors.

In automotive, cameras are facing many challenges such as harsh environmental condition like high rains, air, snow and others. These environmental conditions are also responsible for reducing the life of camera. Others challenges include Difficulty in detecting non- illuminated and varying lighting conditions, computer vision limitations for reliable detection, lower resolution, and others.

HIGH COST ASSOCIATED WITH REPLACEMENT OF SENSOR

In automotive it seems that replacement of parts has been increased. According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), repair costs have accelerated by an average more than 32% in the last four years. Whereas by Thatcham Research, replacing cost of parts of automotive has increased by 120%.

The mass air flow (MAF) sensor estimates the amount of air sent to the motor and decides how much fuel to send to the motor accordingly. If this sensor has failed then we need to replace mass air flow (MAF) sensor as well as air filters of same sensor, the cost of mass air flow (MAF) sensor is around USD 400 and the cost of air filters is around more than USD 24.

