Global Biostimulants market 2019: Research in-Depth analysis, manufacturers, and Forecast to 2024

Agricultural biostimulants include diverse formulations of compounds, substances and other products that are applied to plants or soils to regulate and enhance the crop’s physiological processes, thus making them more efficient. Biostimulants act on plant physiology through different pathways than nutrients to improve crop vigour, yields, quality and post-harvest shelf life/conservation.

According to this study, over the next five years the Biostimulants market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 150 million by 2024, from US$ 110 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report

Agri Life

BiostadtÂ

Neophyll

Nakoda Biocontrols

Biotech International

India FarmCare

Miracle Organics Private

HCM Agro produts

Vijay Agro Industries

Arysta Life Science

VALAGRO

Leili

Acadian Seaplants

Kelpak

Grow More

Segmentation by product type:

Acid-based Biostimulants

Extract-based Biostimulants

Segmentation by application:

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Row Crops

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Biostimulants consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Biostimulants market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biostimulants manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biostimulants with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Biostimulants submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

