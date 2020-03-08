Global Canned Tuna Market 2019 with top countries data : Trends and Forecast 2023, Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications

Report Title: Global Canned Tuna Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

The Canned Tuna market research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize positions. The Canned Tuna market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2018 to 2023

Overview of Canned Tuna Market :

Tuna is a type of saltwater fish, canned in various types of sauces, edible oils, brine, and water, and sold for both commercial and retail purposes. It is one of the most affordable sources of animal protein in the world. Canned fish are fish which have been processed, sealed in an airtight container such as a sealed tin can, and subjected to heat.

The research covers the current market size of the Canned Tuna market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

AMERICAN TUNA, Bumble Bee Seafoods, StartKist, The Tuna Store, Wild Planet, AYAM, CENTURY PACIFIC FOOD, Conservas Ortiz, Crown Prince, Equa Seafoods, Giacinto Callipo Conserve Alimentari, NATURAL SEA, Organico, Princes, SAFE CATCH, The Clover Leaf Seafoods Family, Wild Selections

Scope Of The Report :

This report focuses on the Canned Tuna in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

While consumer demand for canned tuna witnesses a downward trend, the increasing demand from the Middle East is leveling off this decline, and emerging as an attractive market for ASEAN canned tuna exporters. The exemption from import duties in the Middle East has led to higher exports in this region. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Israel are the largest importers of tuna in the Middle East, accounting for 21%, 19%, and 11% import share, respectively. The import tariff in most of the countries in this region is only 5%, which is very low as compared to the U.S. and the EU. In spite of the large scope for fishing, the Middle Eastern region is poorly developed in fishing, and is thus heavily dependent on imports from ASEAN countries, especially Vietnam.

EMEA is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the canned tuna market throughout the forecast period. The region is the largest consumer and exporter of canned tuna. The demand for the product will increase in this region due to the rapid urbanization and the focus of large retailers towards stocking canned tuna.

The worldwide market for Canned Tuna is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018

Major classifications are as follows:

Canned Albacore Tuna

Canned Skipjack Tuna

Canned Yellowfin Tuna Major applications are as follows:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores