Global Cathode Materials Market with Top Competitors NEI Corporation, Nexeon Limited, Toda Kogyo Corp, Umicore and Forecast to 2025

Global Cathode Materials Market Research helps companies to obtain market information from different sources, and in multiple formats. It aims to study supply and demand, analyze data as per geography, age factors, demography, technology, product, psychographic & gender differences, and many other parameters. Access to in-depth market trends helps companies to assess the market effectiveness. Some of the multiple techniques used for market research include customer analysis, choice modeling, competition and risk analysis, product research, advertising the research, marketing mix modeling, simulated test marketing, and more.

Global Cathode Materials Market is expected to reach USD 24.50 billion by 2025, from USD 15.07 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Cathode Materials Market

The key players operating in the cathode materials market are –

Umicore

3M

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Johnson Matthey

POSCO

The other players in the market are BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, KUREHA CORPORATION, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co.,LTD., SHOWA DENKO K.K., The Dow Chemical Company, NICHIA CORPORATION, TODAKOGYO CORP, NEI Corporation, Nexeon Limited, Toda Kogyo Corp, Nichia Corporation, Sustainable Enterprises Media, Inc., Ube Industries, Nexeon Limited, Pulead Technology Industry, Asahi Kasei Corporation and many more.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the cathode materials market

Analyze and forecast the cathode materials market on the basis of type, material, and application

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, material, and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Market Definition: Global Cathode Materials Market

A battery is a product that is able to stock electrical energy in the form of chemical energy and then convert into electricity whenever needed. It has three main components such as anode, cathode, and electrolyte. The cathode is a negatively charged metal electrode out of which conventional current travels in a polarized electrical device. It is a negative electrode in an electrolytic cell, toward which positively charged particles are attracted. The cathode has a negative charge as it is associated to the negatively charged end of an outer power supply.

Segmentation: Global Cathode Materials Market

By Type

Lead-Acid

Lithium-ion

Other

By Material

Lithium-ion

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium

Lead-acid

Lead Dioxide

Others

By Application

Electronics

Energy Storage System

Automotive

Power Tools

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Cathode Materials Market

The global cathode materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cathode materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

