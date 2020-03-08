Global Coating Additives Market Rising Globally with Top Competitors ALTANA, allnex group, AkzoNobel N.V and Forecast to 2025

Global Coating Additives Market Research helps companies to obtain market information from different sources, and in multiple formats. It aims to study supply and demand, analyze data as per geography, age factors, demography, technology, product, psychographic & gender differences, and many other parameters. Access to in-depth market trends helps companies to assess the market effectiveness. Some of the multiple techniques used for market research include customer analysis, choice modeling, competition and risk analysis, product research, advertising the research, marketing mix modeling, simulated test marketing, and more.

Global Coating Additives Market is expected to reach USD 11.58 billion by 2025, from USD 7.20 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the coating additives market in the next 8 years. Coating additives are used for the improvement of product properties. They eliminate or reduce problems arising during formulating paint systems production processes. The coating additives are used in small quantities but it has a huge impact on coating. The proper quantity and right level of additives improve the appearance and durability of a coating, the flow of paints and inks, the efficiency of the manufacturing process, and even the sustainability of formulations. These properties of additives are contributing to its increased demands in the market. Therefore, various major players are launching products in the market, for instance, in 2016, BASF launched Acronal 7079 and AQAcell HIDE 6299, the two new polymer dispersion paint and coatings products which are designed to keep building exteriors clean and durable and also reduces carbon footprints through reduction of titanium dioxide (TiO2). In 2018, Clariant launched Dispersogen SPS and Dispersogen SPV, an advanced stabilizer which are used in biocide-free paints. The increasing demand of additives led to technological advancement in the additives and therefore players are focusing on developing the products. For instance, IFS Coatings launched the IFS Advance program, a collection of five different ecofriendly advanced IFS paint products which are IFS Enhance, IFS Fast Cure, IFS Match, IFS Co-cure and IFS powder products and its services designed to improve the powder coating process.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in infrastructure of building & construction industry

Rise in automotive industry

Unstable prices of raw materials

Increased demand of eco-friendly paints

Increased in R&D activities

Strict regulatory scenario

Market Segmentation:

The global coating additives market is segmented on the basis of type, function, formulation, end user, and geography.

On the basis of type, the global coating additives market is segmented into acrylic, fluoropolymers, urethanes, metallic additives, and others.

On the basis of function, the global coating additives market is segmented into anti-foaming, wetting & dispersion, rheology modification, biocides, impact modification, and others.

On the basis of formulation, the global coating additives market is segmented into water-borne coatings, solvent-borne coatings, solventless coatings, powder-based coatings, and radiation curable coatings.

On the basis of end user, the global coating additives market is segmented into residential & commercial buildings, automotive, architectural, industrial, wood & furniture and others.

Based on geography, the global coating additives market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global coating additives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of coating additives for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global coating additives market are:-

