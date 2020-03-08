Global Drone Software Market Driven by Technological Development in 2019 | Skyward Io, Delta Drone, Pix4D

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Drone Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global Drone Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Drone Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Drone software is getting robust, yall. In fact, in a recent project where engineers planted, tended, and harvested the first crop ever with robots (i.e., no human hand directly touched any part of the process), the software used for all of the roboticsthe tractors and other machines neededwas repurposed from drone software.

Drone Software is mainly used for three applications: Construction, Agriculture, Mining and Others. And Construction was the most widely used area which took up about 37.76% of the global total in 2017. and, in the further, Construction application will occupy more share.

North America is the largest consumption countries of Drone Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. North America market took up about 43.57% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 26.89%.

USA is now the key developers of Drone Software; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe.

Dronedeploy Inc., 3D Robotics, Airware, Inc., Dreamhammer Inc. and Pix4D are the key suppliers in the global Drone Software market. Top 5 took up about 39% of the global market in 2017.

In 2017, the global Drone Software market size was 390 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5380 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 38.9% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Airware, Inc.

3D Robotics

Dreamhammer Inc.

Drone Volt

Dronedeploy Inc.

7ESRI

Pix4D

Precisionhawk Inc.

Sensefly Ltd.

Skyward Io

Delta Drone

AeroVironment

VIATechnik

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Open Source

Closed Source

Market segment by Application, split into

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Drone Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drone Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Drone Software Manufacturers

Drone Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Drone Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Regional and country-level analysis of the Drone Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

