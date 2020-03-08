Global Electrical Insulation Tape Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Electrical Insulation Tape Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 167 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Electrical Insulation Tape (or Electrical Tape) is a type of pressure-sensitive tape used to insulate electrical wires and other material that conduct electricity. It can be made of many plastics, but vinyl is most popular, as it stretches well and gives an effective and long lasting insulation. Electrical tape for class H insulation is made of fiberglass cloth.

The growing manufacturing sector in all regions is expected to generate demand and drive the Electrical Insulation Tape market during the forecast period.

The electrical and electronics application dominated the Electrical Insulation Tape market during the forecast period, closely followed by Auto industry in 2015. Auto industry application is also expected to witness high growth rate between 2016 and 2021 due to the growing paints and coatings industry in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, as a result increasing the demand for Electrical Insulation Tape in the respective regions. The growing manufacturing industry in the U.S., the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is also driving the market.

The Electrical Insulation Tape market is classified based on type: Cloth Electrical Tape, PVC Electrical Tape, PET electrical Tape. The market is dominated by PVC Electrical Tape due to their enhanced properties such as low price, suitable for insulation and protection of electrical parts and wires. The PET electrical Tape segment is also projected to be the second fastest-growing type of Electrical Insulation Tape during the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electrical Insulation Tape market will register a 1.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1440 million by 2024, from US$ 1340 million in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

3M

Achem (YC Group)

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Nitto

IPG

Scapa

Saint Gobin (CHR)

Four Pillars

H-Old

Plymouth

Teraoka

Wurth

Shushi

Yongle

Yongguan adhesive

Sincere

Denka

Furukawa Electric

Segmentation by product type:

PVC Electrical Tape

Cloth Electrical Tape

PET Electrical Tape

Segmentation by application:

Electrical and Electronics

Auto Industry

Aerospace

Communication Industry

