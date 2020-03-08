Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating By Top Products Analysis, Business Overview and Forecasts Report 2019-2026

The Exhaustive Study for “Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market” is added on Global QYResearch. The report covers the market aspect and its growth forecasts across the coming years. It also includes a review of the key merchants moving in this market.

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel

Koninklijke DSM

DuPont

Wacker Chemie

Altana

Allnex Group

BASF

Kansai Paint

Axalta Coating Systems

Bostik

Plasmatreat

Michelman

Schmid Rhyner

Paramelt

Jamestown Coating Technologies

Sierra Coating Technologies

Glenroy

American Packaging Corporation Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Epoxies Coatings

Acrylics Coatings

Urethane & Polyurethane Coatings

Lacquer Coatings

Plasma Coatings

Polyesters Coatings

Phenolic Coatings

Others Segment by Application

Food & Beverage Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Cosmetics & Personal Care Packaging

Chemical Packaging

Consumer Durables Electronic Goods Packaging

Automotive & Allied Packaging

Others

Table of Contents

Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating

1.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Epoxies Coatings

1.2.3 Acrylics Coatings

1.2.4 Urethane & Polyurethane Coatings

1.2.5 Lacquer Coatings

1.2.6 Plasma Coatings

1.2.7 Polyesters Coatings

1.2.8 Phenolic Coatings

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food & Beverage Packaging

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Packaging

1.3.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care Packaging

1.3.5 Chemical Packaging

1.3.6 Consumer Durables Electronic Goods Packaging

1.3.7 Automotive & Allied Packaging

1.3.8 Others

1.3 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Size

1.4.1 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production

3.4.1 North America Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production

3.5.1 Europe Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Business

7.1 PPG Industries

7.1.1 PPG Industries Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 PPG Industries Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Akzo Nobel

7.2.1 Akzo Nobel Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Akzo Nobel Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Koninklijke DSM

7.3.1 Koninklijke DSM Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Koninklijke DSM Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DuPont

7.4.1 DuPont Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DuPont Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Wacker Chemie

7.5.1 Wacker Chemie Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Wacker Chemie Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Altana

7.6.1 Altana Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Altana Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Allnex Group

7.7.1 Allnex Group Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Allnex Group Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 BASF

7.8.1 BASF Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 BASF Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Kansai Paint

7.9.1 Kansai Paint Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Kansai Paint Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Axalta Coating Systems

7.10.1 Axalta Coating Systems Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Axalta Coating Systems Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Bostik

7.12 Plasmatreat

7.13 Michelman

7.14 Schmid Rhyner

7.15 Paramelt

7.16 Jamestown Coating Technologies

7.17 Sierra Coating Technologies

7.18 Glenroy

7.19 American Packaging Corporation

8 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating

8.4 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Distributors List

9.3 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Forecast

11.1 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

