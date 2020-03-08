Global Gas Turbine Market Growth 2019-2024
A gas turbine, also called a combustion turbine, is a type of internal combustion engine. It has an upstream rotating compressor coupled to a downstream turbine, and a combustion chamber or area, called a combustor, in between.
The classification of gas turbine services includes heavy duty services and aero-derivative services, and the proportion of heavy duty services is about 79% in 2016, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.
Gas turbine services are for power generation, oil & gas and other field. The most proportion of gas turbine services is for power generation, and the revenue in 2016 is about 7.61 billion USD.
Middle East region enjoys largest revenue market share in the world, with a revenue market share nearly 32% in 2016. Following Middle East, North America is the second largest place with the revenue market share of 30%.
Market competition is intense. General Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Wood Group, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
According to this study, over the next five years the Gas Turbine market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 19300 million by 2024, from USD 15700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gas Turbine business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gas Turbine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Gas Turbine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments-
Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Heavy Duty Services
Aero-Derivative Services
Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Power Generation
Oil & Gas
Others
This report also splits the market by region- Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
General Electric
Siemens
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
Wood Group
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Solar Turbines
Ansaldo Energia
MTU Aero Engines
Sulzer
MAN Diesel & Turbo
MJB International
Proenergy Services
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Gas Turbine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Gas Turbine market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Gas Turbine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Gas Turbine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Gas Turbine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Gas Turbine Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Gas Turbine Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Gas Turbine Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Gas Turbine Segment by Type
2.2.1 Heavy Duty Services
2.2.2 Aero-Derivative Services
2.3 Gas Turbine Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Gas Turbine Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Gas Turbine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Gas Turbine Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Gas Turbine Segment by Application
2.4.1 Power Generation
2.4.2 Oil and Gas
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Gas Turbine Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Gas Turbine Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Gas Turbine Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Gas Turbine Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Gas Turbine by Players
3.1 Global Gas Turbine Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Gas Turbine Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Gas Turbine Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Gas Turbine Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Gas Turbine Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Gas Turbine Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Gas Turbine Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Gas Turbine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Gas Turbine Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Gas Turbine Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Gas Turbine by Regions
4.1 Gas Turbine by Regions
4.1.1 Global Gas Turbine Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Gas Turbine Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Gas Turbine Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Gas Turbine Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Gas Turbine Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Gas Turbine Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Gas Turbine Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Gas Turbine Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Gas Turbine Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Gas Turbine Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Gas Turbine Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Gas Turbine Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Gas Turbine Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Gas Turbine Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Gas Turbine Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Gas Turbine by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Gas Turbine Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Gas Turbine Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Gas Turbine Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Gas Turbine Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East and Africa
8.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Gas Turbine Distributors
10.3 Gas Turbine Customer
11 Global Gas Turbine Market Forecast
11.1 Global Gas Turbine Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Gas Turbine Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Gas Turbine Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Gas Turbine Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East and Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East and Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Gas Turbine Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Gas Turbine Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 General Electric
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered
12.1.3 General Electric Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 General Electric News
12.2 Siemens
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered
12.2.3 Siemens Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Siemens News
12.3 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered
12.3.3 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems News
12.4 Wood Group
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered
12.4.3 Wood Group Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Wood Group News
12.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered
12.5.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries News
12.6 Solar Turbines
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered
12.6.3 Solar Turbines Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Solar Turbines News
12.7 Ansaldo Energia
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered
12.7.3 Ansaldo Energia Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Ansaldo Energia News
12.8 MTU Aero Engines
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered
12.8.3 MTU Aero Engines Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 MTU Aero Engines News
12.9 Sulzer
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered
12.9.3 Sulzer Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Sulzer News
12.10 MAN Diesel and Turbo
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered
12.10.3 MAN Diesel and Turbo Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 MAN Diesel and Turbo News
12.11 MJB International
12.12 Proenergy Services
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
