Global Gas Turbine Market Growth 2019-2024

A gas turbine, also called a combustion turbine, is a type of internal combustion engine. It has an upstream rotating compressor coupled to a downstream turbine, and a combustion chamber or area, called a combustor, in between.

The classification of gas turbine services includes heavy duty services and aero-derivative services, and the proportion of heavy duty services is about 79% in 2016, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Gas turbine services are for power generation, oil & gas and other field. The most proportion of gas turbine services is for power generation, and the revenue in 2016 is about 7.61 billion USD.

Middle East region enjoys largest revenue market share in the world, with a revenue market share nearly 32% in 2016. Following Middle East, North America is the second largest place with the revenue market share of 30%.

Market competition is intense. General Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Wood Group, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Gas Turbine market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 19300 million by 2024, from USD 15700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gas Turbine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gas Turbine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Gas Turbine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments-

Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Heavy Duty Services

Aero-Derivative Services

Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Others

This report also splits the market by region- Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

General Electric

Siemens

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Wood Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Solar Turbines

Ansaldo Energia

MTU Aero Engines

Sulzer

MAN Diesel & Turbo

MJB International

Proenergy Services

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Gas Turbine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Gas Turbine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gas Turbine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gas Turbine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Gas Turbine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Gas Turbine Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gas Turbine Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Gas Turbine Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Gas Turbine Segment by Type

2.2.1 Heavy Duty Services

2.2.2 Aero-Derivative Services

2.3 Gas Turbine Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Gas Turbine Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Gas Turbine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Gas Turbine Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Gas Turbine Segment by Application

2.4.1 Power Generation

2.4.2 Oil and Gas

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Gas Turbine Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Gas Turbine Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Gas Turbine Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Gas Turbine Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Gas Turbine by Players

3.1 Global Gas Turbine Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Gas Turbine Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Gas Turbine Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Gas Turbine Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Gas Turbine Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Gas Turbine Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Gas Turbine Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Gas Turbine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Gas Turbine Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Gas Turbine Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Gas Turbine by Regions

4.1 Gas Turbine by Regions

4.1.1 Global Gas Turbine Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Gas Turbine Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Gas Turbine Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Gas Turbine Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Gas Turbine Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Gas Turbine Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Gas Turbine Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Gas Turbine Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Gas Turbine Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Gas Turbine Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Gas Turbine Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Gas Turbine Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Gas Turbine Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Gas Turbine Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Gas Turbine Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Gas Turbine by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Gas Turbine Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Gas Turbine Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Gas Turbine Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Gas Turbine Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East and Africa

8.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East and Africa Gas Turbine Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Gas Turbine Distributors

10.3 Gas Turbine Customer

11 Global Gas Turbine Market Forecast

11.1 Global Gas Turbine Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Gas Turbine Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Gas Turbine Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Gas Turbine Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East and Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East and Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Gas Turbine Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Gas Turbine Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 General Electric

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered

12.1.3 General Electric Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 General Electric News

12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered

12.2.3 Siemens Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Siemens News

12.3 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered

12.3.3 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems News

12.4 Wood Group

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered

12.4.3 Wood Group Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Wood Group News

12.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered

12.5.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries News

12.6 Solar Turbines

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered

12.6.3 Solar Turbines Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Solar Turbines News

12.7 Ansaldo Energia

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered

12.7.3 Ansaldo Energia Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Ansaldo Energia News

12.8 MTU Aero Engines

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered

12.8.3 MTU Aero Engines Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 MTU Aero Engines News

12.9 Sulzer

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered

12.9.3 Sulzer Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Sulzer News

12.10 MAN Diesel and Turbo

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Gas Turbine Product Offered

12.10.3 MAN Diesel and Turbo Gas Turbine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 MAN Diesel and Turbo News

12.11 MJB International

12.12 Proenergy Services

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

