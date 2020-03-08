GLOBAL HEALTHCARE IT MARKET (EDITION:2019) OUTLOOK BY SEGMENTATION, KEY COMPETITORS, DEVELOPMENT PLAN AND GROWTH FORECAST 2023

Healthcare IT Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Healthcare IT Market Summary:

Report on Healthcare IT Market (2019) offers detailed study of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Healthcare IT Market Overview:

The global healthcare IT market is expected to register a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. According to HHS office of National Coordinator of Health IT, Healthcare IT is defined as âthe application of information processing involving both computer hardware and software that deals with the storage, retrieval, sharing, and use of healthcare information, data, and knowledge for communication and decision-making. The main goal of the health information technology market is to maintain records containing the patientsâ health information and delivering it to the doctor, patient or their family in a safe and efficient way.

Healthcare IT Market (REQUEST A SAMPLE) Research Report provides knowledgeable and in-depth study of the major Healthcare IT Market leading players together with the company profiles and methods adopted by them. This enables the customer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with Healthcare IT industry key players is included within the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of value, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Global Healthcare IT Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Wipro, IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Mckesson Corporation

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa

Points Covered in TOC of Global Healthcare IT Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Rise in the Demand for Paper-less Technology

6.1.2 Emergence of Social Media and its Impact on the Healthcare IT Industry

6.1.3 Increased Government Funding on Healthcare Services & Infrastructure

6.1.4 Good Return of Investments (ROI)

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Lack of Skilled Labor

6.2.2 High Maintenance Costs

6.2.3 Reluctance to Shift to New Technology

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Business Segment

7.1.1 Hospital Information Systems (HIS)

7.1.2 Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

7.1.3 Clinical Information Systems (CIS)

7.1.4 Radiology Information Systems (RIS)

7.1.5 Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS)

7.1.6 Electronic Medical Records (EMR)

7.1.7 Telemedicine

7.1.8 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)

7.1.9 Picture Achieving & Communication System (PACS)

7.1.10 Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

7.1.11 Others

7.2 By Component

7.2.1 Software

7.2.2 Hardware

7.2.3 Services

7.3 By Delivery Mode

7.3.1 On-premise

7.3.2 Cloud-based

7.4 By End User

7.4.1 Payers

7.4.2 Providers

7.5 By Geography

7.5.1 North America

7.5.1.1 United States

7.5.1.2 Canada

7.5.1.3 Mexico

7.5.2 Europe

7.5.2.1 France

7.5.2.2 Germany

7.5.2.3 United Kingdom

7.5.2.4 Italy

7.5.2.5 Spain

7.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific

7.5.3.1 China

7.5.3.2 Japan

7.5.3.3 India

7.5.3.4 Australia & New Zealand

7.5.3.5 South Korea

7.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5.4 Middle East & Africa

7.5.4.1 GCC

7.5.4.2 South Africa

7.5.4.3 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

7.5.5 South America

7.5.5.1 Brazil

7.5.5.2 Argentina

7.5.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 GE Healthcare

9.2 Philips Healthcare

9.3 Siemens Healthcare

9.4 Wipro

9.5 IBM

9.6 Oracle Corporation

9.7 SAS Institute Inc

9.8 Cerner Corporation

9.9 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

9.10 Dell Technologies Inc.

9.11 Mckesson Corporation

* List Not Exhaustive

10. Future of the Market

To conclude, Healthcare IT report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

