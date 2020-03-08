Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market by Component and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2017-2023

Advancement in technologies has helped key players, such as to offer enhanced IIoT offerings to their end users. Integration of smart sensors into industrial machines encouraged the manufacturers to reduce the operational cost by 50% and is expected to decrease further during the forecast period. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market size was valued at $115 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach at $197 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Increase in technological investments in the developing regions coupled with the emergence of big data analytics has widely driven the global market growth of IIoT. Further, rise in demand from the healthcare industry and the initiation of industry-specific platforms in the developed region is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Download Sample [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4553?utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

IIoT is a network of multiple devices connected through communications technologies. The sub-systems are able to collect, monitor, analyze, and deliver insights for driving business decisions for the industrial companies. IIoT is an integration of advanced technologies such as Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication.

Some of the significant players that operate in the market and are profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, Intel Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB, Texas Instruments Inc., Dassault Systmes, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technology Co., Ltd., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study comprises analytical depiction of the Industrial IoT market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the IIoT industry.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Key Segments:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Connectivity

By Application

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Make Business Inquiry for More [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4553?utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com