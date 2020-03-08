Global Medical Transcription Services Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Medical Transcription Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 150 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Medical Transcription Services Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Medical transcription, also known as MT, is an allied health profession dealing with the process of transcribing voice-recorded medical reports that are dictated by physicians, nurses and other healthcare practitioners. Medical reports can be voice files, notes taken during a lecture, or other spoken material. These are dictated over the phone or uploaded digitally via the Internet or through smart phone apps.

Medical transcription (MT) is an allied health profession, which deals in the process of transcription, or converting voice-recorded reports as dictated by physicians or other healthcare professionals, into text format. Medical transcription services provide the groundwork for the adoption of electronic medical records (EMR) system. Medical transcription services allow hospitals and providers to outsource a critical business process, reduce costs, and improve the quality of medical documentation, without additional capital investment. The global medical transcription services market is primarily driven by adoption of medical documentation and recording systems, government’s initiatives in health information infrastructure, implementation of EHRs, technological innovations through the use of electronic technology to reduce turnaround time, increasing focus on lowering costs and increasing productivity and improving the quality of patient care while ensuring patient’s safety.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 78.3% in 2017. North America currently dominates and is expected to retain its position in the medical transcription services market in the future. Growth drivers for this market in North America are factors such as rise in aging population and passing of Patient Protection and Affordable Healthcare Act, 2013.

According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Transcription Services market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6900 million by 2024, from US$ 5000 million in 2019

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/540852

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Mmodal

Nuance Communications

Transcend Services

Acusis

iMedX Information Services

MTBC

nThrive

Medi-Script Plus

Outsource2india

TransPerfect

VIVA Transcription

Medscribe

Pacific Solutions

Same Day transcriptions

DoctorDocs

World Wide Dictation

Athreon

BVS Transtech

Excel Transcriptions

GMT

LC Transcription Services

Segmentation by product type:

Outsourcing

Offshoring

Segmentation by application:

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Academic Medical Centers

Other

Browse full table of contents and data tables Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Medical-Transcription-Services-Market-Growth-Status-and-Outlook-2019-2024.html

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medical Transcription Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Medical Transcription Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Transcription Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Transcription Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Medical Transcription Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/540852

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook