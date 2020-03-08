Global MICE Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global MICE Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 115 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) is a type of tourism in which large groups, usually planned well in advance, are brought together for a particular purpose. Recently, there has been an industry trend towards using the term ‘meetings industry’ to avoid confusion from the acronym. Other industry educators are recommending the use of “events industry” to be an umbrella term for the vast scope of the meeting and events profession.

Indonesia is rich in tourism resources. The tourism industry is growing into one of Indonesia’s pillar industries, and its contribution to GDP is now 3.78%.

Indonesia’s tourism competitiveness ranks 70th in nearly 200 countries and regions around the world.

By Application, the Business Feild accounts for the largest market share which is anout 64.07% in 2017.

The key manufacturers covered in this report

PT Pamerindo Indonesia

Pamerindo

GEM INDONESIA

Debindo-ITE

MELALI MICE

Indonesian Congress and Convention Association

Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association

Indonesia Hotel and Restaurant Association

Association of The Indonesia Tours and Travel Agencies

Society of Indonesia Professional Convention Organizer

Segmentation by product type:

Meetings

Incentives

Exhibitions

Segmentation by application:

Academic Feild

Business Feild

Political Field

Exhibitions

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global MICE consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of MICE market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global MICE manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the MICE with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of MICE submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

