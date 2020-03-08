Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market 2024 By Top Key Player’s Integra LifeSciences Stryker and AxoGen, Inc. Collagen Matrix, Inc., Polyganics, B.V., and Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include improved profitability as a result of aim, the introduction of the maintenance-as-a-service model in industries, increasing demand in Industry and growth opportunities and investment opportunities. A market overview, competitive analysis, competition from manufacturers, new players, suppliers and vendors, regional output, type and application, volume and shares, sales value and product price, sales revenue and gross margin are some of the important points covered in this report. This report is segmented into manufactures, types, applications, and regions. Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market report shares details of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and production value with certain important factors that can potentially lead to market growth. The report consists of the CAGR figures in the historic year 2016 the base year 2017 and forecast year 2018-2024 of the Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market which is subsequently affecting the Neurology Devices industry

Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market, By Product Type (Nerve Repair (Nerve Conduit, Nerve Graft (Allograft, Acellularized Allograft)), Nerve Protection (Nerve Protectors, Nerve Wrap), By Injury Type (Epineural Nerve Repair, Perineural Nerve Repair, Group Fascicular Repair), By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Trauma Centers), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, Rest of the World) – Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market is expected to reach USD 775.59 million by 2024 from USD 326.71 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Major key Players:The nerve repair biomaterials market comprises of a few large and small players. The market is expected to witness competition in terms of new product launches, the introduction of new treatment options to meet changing customer requirements, and evolving industry standards in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. Integra LifeSciences Corporation dominated the nerve repair biomaterials market accounting for a highest market share in 2016, followed by Stryker and AxoGen, Inc. Other players in this market include Checkpoint Surgical, Inc., Collagen Matrix, Inc., Polyganics, B.V., and Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.26.3% of the global nerve repair biomaterials market in 2016.

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION:

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey (U.S). Integra Lifesciences Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the specialty surgical solutions, and orthopedics and tissue technologies segments. The specialty surgical solutions segment offers specialty surgical instrumentation for a broad range of specialties, such as products and solutions for dural repair, precision tools and instruments, tissue ablation, and neuro critical care.

STRYKER:

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Michigan, U.S., Stryker Corporation specializes in reconstructive, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology& spine products. The company has three business segments—orthopedic implants, medsurg, and neurotechnology and spine. The Medsurg segment focuses on surgical equipment, minimally invasive surgical solutions, sports medicine, and patient handling, and provides medical products for a variety of specialties.

Recent Developments:

In April 2016, Stryker Corporation announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Synergetics USA, Inc.’s Neuro Portfolio.

AXOGEN, INC.:

Incorporated in 1977 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida. AxoGen, Inc., is a regenerative medicine company, which is focused on science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve solutions.Thecompany’s distribution channel extends from U.S., Canada, and many other countries either through direct distribution or through distributors. Some of the international partners through which AxoGen is operating outside North America are Crosstec GmbH, Anexxa Medical Technologies Inc., Fortis Technologies Ltd., MD For Life, Semenza Medical Solutions, Neutromedics and Hospital Innovations.

Recent Developments:

In November 2016, AxoGen, Inc., announced the commercial release and first clinical implant of Avive Soft Tissue Membrane which is a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane delivering the benefits of amnion to reduce inflammation and scar tissue formation.

In March 2016, AxoGen, Inc., announced the commercial release and first sale of AcroVal Neurosensory & Motor Testing System (NSMTS) which is a nerve function evaluation solution for surgeons and other allied health professionals for electronically measuring, mapping, and monitoring patients with peripheral nerve injuries and conditions.

Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market Key Drivers:

The global nerve repair biomaterials market is witnessing a rapid growth due to increasing geriatric population, rising number of nerve injuries and nerve surgeries,high incidence of neurological disorders, favorable reimbursement policies, and increased government funding.

The geriatric population is increasing rapidly in most of the regions due to which the incidence of peripheral nerve injuries is also increasing such as Alzheimer’s epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease.

The development of allograft products can bridge nerve gaps over the size of 3cm which was not a possibility using autografts.

Surgical advancements regarding spinal cord injury and emerging market may enhance the growth of the market in the future.

Technological advancements is expected to be the major driver for this market.

