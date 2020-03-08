Nonwoven Materials and Products By Type, Application, Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026:Global QYResearch

Global QYResearch added new research report to its vast database titled “Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Market 2019” which provides extensive and highly detailed information on the key markets. This report shows the deep research and gives the comprehensive insights of this sector.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toray Industries

ExxonMobil Chemical

LyondellBasell

Unicharm Corporation

Avgol, Ltd.

The Procter and Gamble Company

Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)

The JOFO Group

Ahlstrom Incorporated

Kimberley-Clark Corporation

Polymer Group Incorporated

Saudi German Co.

Action Nonwoven Company

Kao Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Polypropylene

Polyester

Nylon

Others

n0 Segment by Application

Disposables (Including medical products, disposable wipes, filters, etc.)

Durables (Including wall coverings, home furnishings, geo-textiles, etc.)

Table of Contents

Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Nonwoven Materials and Products Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nonwoven Materials and Products

1.2 Nonwoven Materials and Products Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polypropylene

1.2.3 Polyester

1.2.4 Nylon

1.2.5 Others

1.2.6 n0

1.3 Nonwoven Materials and Products Segment by Application

1.3.1 Nonwoven Materials and Products Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Disposables (Including medical products, disposable wipes, filters, etc.)

1.3.3 Durables (Including wall coverings, home furnishings, geo-textiles, etc.)

1.3 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Market Size

1.4.1 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Nonwoven Materials and Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nonwoven Materials and Products Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Nonwoven Materials and Products Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Nonwoven Materials and Products Production

3.4.1 North America Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Nonwoven Materials and Products Production

3.5.1 Europe Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Nonwoven Materials and Products Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Nonwoven Materials and Products Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Nonwoven Materials and Products Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Nonwoven Materials and Products Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Nonwoven Materials and Products Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Nonwoven Materials and Products Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nonwoven Materials and Products Business

7.1 Toray Industries

7.1.1 Toray Industries Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Nonwoven Materials and Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Toray Industries Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ExxonMobil Chemical

7.2.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Nonwoven Materials and Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 LyondellBasell

7.3.1 LyondellBasell Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Nonwoven Materials and Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 LyondellBasell Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Unicharm Corporation

7.4.1 Unicharm Corporation Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Nonwoven Materials and Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Unicharm Corporation Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Avgol, Ltd.

7.5.1 Avgol, Ltd. Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Nonwoven Materials and Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Avgol, Ltd. Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 The Procter and Gamble Company

7.6.1 The Procter and Gamble Company Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Nonwoven Materials and Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 The Procter and Gamble Company Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)

7.7.1 Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Nonwoven Materials and Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 The JOFO Group

7.8.1 The JOFO Group Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Nonwoven Materials and Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 The JOFO Group Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Ahlstrom Incorporated

7.9.1 Ahlstrom Incorporated Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Nonwoven Materials and Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Ahlstrom Incorporated Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Kimberley-Clark Corporation

7.10.1 Kimberley-Clark Corporation Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Nonwoven Materials and Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Kimberley-Clark Corporation Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Polymer Group Incorporated

7.12 Saudi German Co.

7.13 Action Nonwoven Company

7.14 Kao Corporation

7.15 The Dow Chemical Company

8 Nonwoven Materials and Products Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Nonwoven Materials and Products Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nonwoven Materials and Products

8.4 Nonwoven Materials and Products Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Nonwoven Materials and Products Distributors List

9.3 Nonwoven Materials and Products Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Market Forecast

11.1 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Nonwoven Materials and Products Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Nonwoven Materials and Products Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Nonwoven Materials and Products Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Nonwoven Materials and Products Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Nonwoven Materials and Products Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

