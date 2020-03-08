Global Packaged Zhug Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Packaged Zhug Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 94 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Zhug is a condiment or spice blend of Yemeni origin and is made from fresh green or red-hot peppers seasoned with coriander, salt, garlic, and various spices.

EMEA will account for the largest packaged zhug market share during the next few years. The increasing demand for sauces, dressings, and condiments from the Arabian countries owing to the rising population of different nationalities willing to add zhug to a variety of dishes including hummus, falafel, and others, will drive the demand for packaged zhug in this region.

The commercial sector will be the major end-user to this market during 2017. Though there will be a decrease in the demand for packaged zhug in the coming years, the segment will be the major end-user to this Yemeni hot sauce market throughout the forecast period.

The global Packaged Zhug market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Grecian Delight Foods

Steenbergs

Chili Food

Zahavi Hakerem

WholeSpice

Segment by Type

Red Zhug

Green Zhug

Segment by Application

Retails

Foodservices

