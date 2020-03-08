Global Pain Relief Therapy Market 2025 | Top Key Players Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Pfizer, Inc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, DJO Global, In, Breg Inc, Beiersdorf global, Medline Industries Inc.

Detailed segmentation premised on product type, application and regional segmentation is presented in the report. The Global Pain Relief Therapy Market examines the competitive scenario of the manufacturer and gives market share to all major players on the basis of production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other important factors. The report also covers import/export data in all the key regions covered by the report. In addition, we can only provide information on import/export data in any particular country as required. The report also covers a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of leading players in this market and business strategies adopted by competitors in conjunction with their SWOT analysis. On the country level, the regional segment is further divided. The analysis report on the Global Pain Relief Therapy Market covers a detailed analysis of the value chain of the Global Pain Relief Therapy Market

Some of the major market players in this market are-Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Pfizer, Inc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, DJO Global, In, Breg Inc, Beiersdorf global, Medline Industries, Inc, 3M, Sanofi, ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, Össur Global, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,In, Calmar Pain Relief, LLC, UltraCare PRO, Polar Products Inc.

The Global Pain Relief Therapy Market accounted for USD 900.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast to 2024.

Pain relief therapy or pain management is the therapy which is used in treating all types of pain, including musculoskeletal, spinal and neuropathic pain disorders. To reduce the severity of pain, and improve patients’ quality of life minimally invasive procedures and proper use of medications are implemented to achieve those goals.

According to the WHO, around 116 mn people were suffering from chronic pain in 2011 in the U.S. According to another survey, one in five people in Europe suffers from chronic pain every year.

By Product Type Prescription based products OTC-based products Pharmaceuticals Medical Devices Mode of Purchase Over-The-Counter Prescribed

Application Musculoskeletal Disorder Sport Medicine Post-operative Post-trauma Physical Therapy

End-User Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Centers Physiotherapy Centers Homecare Settings

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Rising accidental incidences:

According to statista, in U.S. 6.3 million fatal injuries occurred due to road accidents and more than 1.25 million people die every year as a result of road traffic crashes. Moreover 1214 road crashes occur every day in India.

According to Association of Safe International Road Travel, around 20-50 million peoples are injured or disabled in road crashes around the globe and this number is increasing year after year. According to the reports injury to the bone as well as chances of fracture, heavy wounds are very high in this kind of cases. This leads the patient to suffer from extreme pain, hence in such case the pain relief therapy is used effectively so the patient should get relief from pain.

With the increase in incidence of accidents there will be more cases of injuries, hence to manage them the use of pain relief therapy will be in use hence providing this market a strong platform in future.

Increasing number of chronic diseases:

According to a news release on The Hindu in June 2016, brain tumor foundation of India says n India, every year 40,000-50,000 persons are diagnosed with brain tumor. Of these 20 per cent are children. According to the brain tumor statistics in November 2017, an estimated 23,880 adults (13,720 men and 10,160 women) in the United States are diagnosed with primary cancerous tumors of the brain and spinal cord.

According to world health organization, it is estimated that worldwide over 508 000 women died in 2011 due to breast cancer. In most of the developing countries the rate of breast cancer is 40 per 100,000, in eastern Africa it is 19.3 per 100,000, and in Western Europe it is 89.7 per 100,000. And this number is estimated to increase with increasing population.

