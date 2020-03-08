Global Personal Electronic Die Cutting Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Personal Electronic Die Cutting Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 165 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Die cutting machines are machines that cut shapes out of paper, chipboard, fabric and other materials. Most people who die cut regularly have personal die cutting machines. These machines can sit on top of the crafting table or work space or can be stored in a small area and brought out when needed. Just like any other appliance or tool, there are a variety of brands of die cutting machines, and each differs slightly from the other.

Electronic Die Cutting (Digital die cutting) machines are powered by electricity and are controlled by computer software or cartridges. Digital cutters do not require steel dies because they have a blade inside the machine that cuts the paper or other materials.

North America is the largest consumption country of Personal Electronic Die Cutting, with a sales revenue market share nearly 54.69% in 2017.

The second region is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 38.70% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Personal Electronic Die Cutting market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 900 million by 2024, from US$ 660 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Cricut

Brother

Silhouette

Sizzix

Crafter’s Companion

SilverÂ Bullet

Pazzles

Craftwell

KNK

Shenzhen Yitu mechanical and Electrical

Hefei Kele Digital Control Equipment

Segmentation by product type:

No Built-in Bluetooth Type

Built-in Bluetooth Type

Segmentation by application:

Home Use

School and Professional Use

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Personal Electronic Die Cutting consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Personal Electronic Die Cutting market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Personal Electronic Die Cutting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Personal Electronic Die Cutting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Personal Electronic Die Cutting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

