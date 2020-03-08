Global Plasma Display Panel Industries: Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Plasma Display Panel Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 133 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Plasma display panels (PDP) are a ï¬‚at panel display technology that uses small cells containing electrically charged ionized gases, or plasmas, to produce an image. A plasma display consists of millions of tiny gas-filled compartments, or cells, between two panels of glass.

This technology came out as a concept by a Hungarian engineer in 1936. Until 1992, Fujitsu introduced the world’s first 21-inch (53 cm) full-color display. After around 2 decades’ commercialization, PDP used to be a strong competitor to CRT and LCD panel.

With the advantage such as: capable of producing deeper blacks allowing for superior contrast ratio; wider viewing angles than those of LCD; less visible motion blur; less expensive for the buyer per square inch than LCD, PDP used to have a very strong marketing drive. But also with the significant disadvantages: screen burn-in and image retention; panel couldn’t be cut small as LCD can, also heavier than those coming display advance products like LCD, LED, OLED. When Samsung and Changhong LTD announced halt the panel production in 2014, plasma display panel walked out the stage of history.

According to this study, over the next five years the Plasma Display Panel market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Panasonic

Samsung

LG

Pioneer

Hitachi (Fujitsu)

Changhong

Segmentation by product type:

Small Size Display less than42 inch

Middle Size Display 42-51 inch

Large Size Display ï¼ž51 inch

Segmentation by application:

Plasma TV

Seamless Video Wall

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Plasma Display Panel consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Plasma Display Panel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Plasma Display Panel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plasma Display Panel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Plasma Display Panel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

