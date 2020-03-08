Reportocean.com has added a new report title- “Global Prefilled Syringe Market Growth 2019-2024”

Prefilled Syringe is a single-dose packet of vaccine to which a needle has been fixed by the manufacturer.

The Prefilled Syringe industry is mature and the industry concentration is high, Although there are over 30 manufacturers around the world, while leading by international giant such as BD, Gerresheimer, Nipro Corporation, Schott forma vitrum and Ompi, the production is almost dominated by several producers, especially BD, which occupies for more than 60 percent of global production share; On the other hand, almost all the high-end products produced by the global leaders, and the producers mainly produce low-end products in China and India. USA and Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, such as BD, leading the Prefilled Syringe industry. As to Japan, the Nipro Corporation has become a global leader through acquisition MGlas AG. In Germany, it is Gerresheimer and Schott forma vitrum that lead the industry. And in China, it is Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company leads the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Prefilled Syringe market will register a 9.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 8950 million by 2024, from USD 5830 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Prefilled Syringe business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Prefilled Syringe market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Prefilled Syringe value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments-

Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Glass Prefilled Syringes

Polymer Prefilled Syringes

Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Autithrombotics

Vaccines

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

This report also splits the market by region- Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BD(US)

Gerresheimer(DE)

Nipro Corporation(JP)

Schott forma vitrum(DE)

Ompi(IT)

Baxter BioPharma Solution(US)

ROVI CM(ES)

Terumo(JP)

Vetter(DE)

Unilife Corporation(US)

Taisei Kako(JP)

Roselabs Group(IN)

ARTE CORPORATION(JP)

Weigao Group Medical Polymer(CN)

Zibo Minkang Pharmaceutical(CN)

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass(CN)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Prefilled Syringe consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Prefilled Syringe market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Prefilled Syringe manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Prefilled Syringe with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Prefilled Syringe submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Prefilled Syringe Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Prefilled Syringe Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Prefilled Syringe Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Prefilled Syringe Segment by Type

2.2.1 Glass Prefilled Syringes

2.2.2 Polymer Prefilled Syringes

2.3 Prefilled Syringe Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Prefilled Syringe Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Prefilled Syringe Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Prefilled Syringe Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Prefilled Syringe Segment by Application

2.4.1 Autithrombotics

2.4.2 Vaccines

2.4.3 Autoimmune Diseases

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Prefilled Syringe Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Prefilled Syringe Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Prefilled Syringe Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Prefilled Syringe Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Prefilled Syringe by Players

3.1 Global Prefilled Syringe Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Prefilled Syringe Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Prefilled Syringe Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Prefilled Syringe Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Prefilled Syringe Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Prefilled Syringe Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Prefilled Syringe Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Prefilled Syringe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Prefilled Syringe Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Prefilled Syringe Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Prefilled Syringe by Regions

4.1 Prefilled Syringe by Regions

4.1.1 Global Prefilled Syringe Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Prefilled Syringe Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Prefilled Syringe Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Prefilled Syringe Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Prefilled Syringe Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East and Africa Prefilled Syringe Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Prefilled Syringe Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Prefilled Syringe Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Prefilled Syringe Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Prefilled Syringe Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Prefilled Syringe Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Prefilled Syringe Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Prefilled Syringe Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Prefilled Syringe Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Prefilled Syringe Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Prefilled Syringe Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Prefilled Syringe by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Prefilled Syringe Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Prefilled Syringe Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Prefilled Syringe Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Prefilled Syringe Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East and Africa

8.1 Middle East and Africa Prefilled Syringe by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East and Africa Prefilled Syringe Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East and Africa Prefilled Syringe Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East and Africa Prefilled Syringe Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East and Africa Prefilled Syringe Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Prefilled Syringe Distributors

10.3 Prefilled Syringe Customer

11 Global Prefilled Syringe Market Forecast

11.1 Global Prefilled Syringe Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Prefilled Syringe Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Prefilled Syringe Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Prefilled Syringe Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East and Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East and Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Prefilled Syringe Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Prefilled Syringe Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 BD(US)

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Prefilled Syringe Product Offered

12.1.3 BD(US) Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 BD(US) News

12.2 Gerresheimer(DE)

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Prefilled Syringe Product Offered

12.2.3 Gerresheimer(DE) Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Gerresheimer(DE) News

12.3 Nipro Corporation(JP)

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Prefilled Syringe Product Offered

12.3.3 Nipro Corporation(JP) Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Nipro Corporation(JP) News

12.4 Schott forma vitrum(DE)

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Prefilled Syringe Product Offered

12.4.3 Schott forma vitrum(DE) Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Schott forma vitrum(DE) News

12.5 Ompi(IT)

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Prefilled Syringe Product Offered

12.5.3 Ompi(IT) Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Ompi(IT) News

12.6 Baxter BioPharma Solution(US)

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Prefilled Syringe Product Offered

12.6.3 Baxter BioPharma Solution(US) Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Baxter BioPharma Solution(US) News

12.7 ROVI CM(ES)

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Prefilled Syringe Product Offered

12.7.3 ROVI CM(ES) Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 ROVI CM(ES) News

12.8 Terumo(JP)

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Prefilled Syringe Product Offered

12.8.3 Terumo(JP) Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Terumo(JP) News

12.9 Vetter(DE)

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Prefilled Syringe Product Offered

12.9.3 Vetter(DE) Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Vetter(DE) News

12.10 Unilife Corporation(US)

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Prefilled Syringe Product Offered

12.10.3 Unilife Corporation(US) Prefilled Syringe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Unilife Corporation(US) News

12.11 Taisei Kako(JP)

12.12 Roselabs Group(IN)

12.13 ARTE CORPORATION(JP)

12.14 Weigao Group Medical Polymer(CN)

12.15 Zibo Minkang Pharmaceutical(CN)

12.16 Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass(CN)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

