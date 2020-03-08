Global Protein Snack Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Global Protein Snack Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Protein Snack Market is continuously growing on surging trend in the global scenario. Protein snacks are the snacks which stimulated with protein and claims to offer which added protein which is soured either from animal-based sources such as meat fish, poultry or through plant-based sources such as lentils and protein enriched seeds are classified as protein snack. Growing health awareness among consumers and changing life of urban population are the substantial driving factors of the global protein snack market. In addition, chronic prevalence of malnutrition problems across the underdeveloped regions is also propelling the demand of protein snacks across the globe. Protein snack helps to burn more calories, eating protein reduces appetite and keeps hunger check and sustain energy levels. Moreover, it helps to protect heart and also maintain normal blood sugar levels. This features are also resulting in increasing demand of protein snack among end-users. However, high cost incurred in snack fortification and retail based dependency of snacks coupled with high level cost competition among manufacturers is restraining the market demand of protein snack market.

The regional analysis of Global Protein Snack Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand of protein snack in the region. Europe is also contributing satisfactory growth in the global Protein Snack market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing health awareness among people in developing countries such as India and China.

Key market player included in this report are:

Roscela

PhuKha Food and Beverage Co. Ltd.

Rifold

Jack Link’s Beef Jerky

Country Archer Jerky Co.

Devour Foods

Dollar General

Old Trapper

JerkyXP

Tillamook Country Smoker

Biena Snacks

The Good Bean

Three farmers

Labrada Nutrition

Predator Nutrition

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors and challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Jerky

Trail Mix

Greek Yoghurt Parfait

Roasted Chickpeas

Protein Bars

Bean Curd Product

Mil Product

Others

By Application:

Supermarkets

Restaurants & Hotels

Enterprises

Malls

Entertainment Facilities

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Protein Snack Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies and Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Protein Snack Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Protein Snack Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Protein Snack Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Protein Snack Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Protein Snack Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Protein Snack Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labor Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Protein Snack Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Protein Snack Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Jerky

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Trail Mix

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Greek Yoghurt Parfait

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. Roasted Chickpeas

5.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.5. Protein Bars

5.4.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.6. Bean Curd Product

5.4.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.7. Milk Product

5.4.7.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.7.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.8. Others

5.4.8.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.8.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Protein Snack Market, by Application

Continuous…

