Global Residential Elevators Market Growth 2019-2024
Residential elevators are a type of elevators installed in residential. Residential Elevators include platform lifts, Cabin lifts and wheelchair lifts.
As the arrival of population aging, residential elevators are more and more popular. Residential elevator is very helpful for the access solution of the disabled. It looks promising that the global revenue market of residential elevators is about 15.86 billion USD in 2023.
Europe is the largest and the most mature market, as there are many famous elevator manufacturers engaged in the home lift and platform lift market. Some manufacturer also export residential elevators to other countries like China thorough these cooperative partners such as design and installation companies.
China is the fast growing market as the fast development of its real estate industry in the last several years. Though the growth speed is slowing since 2016, the residential elevator market is still enjoying a fast growth rate as the desire for better experience.
According to this study, over the next five years the Residential Elevators market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 17500 million by 2024, from USD 13900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Residential Elevators business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Residential Elevators market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Residential Elevators value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments-
Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Platform Lifts
Cabin Lifts
Other Lifts
Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Private Home
Public Space
This report also splits the market by region- Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ThyssenKrupp
Otis
Mitsubishi
Hitachi
Cibes
Aritco
Stannah
Fujitec
RAM Manufacturing
Orona
Kone
Inclinator
Yungtay Engineering
Terry Lifts
Barduva
Yuncheng
Kleeman
Dongnan
Sigma
Canny Elevator
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Residential Elevators consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Residential Elevators market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Residential Elevators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Residential Elevators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Residential Elevators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Residential Elevators Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Residential Elevators Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Residential Elevators Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Residential Elevators Segment by Type
2.2.1 Platform Lifts
2.2.2 Cabin Lifts
2.2.3 Other Lifts
2.3 Residential Elevators Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Residential Elevators Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Residential Elevators Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Residential Elevators Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Residential Elevators Segment by Application
2.4.1 Private Home
2.4.2 Public Space
2.5 Residential Elevators Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Residential Elevators Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Residential Elevators Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Residential Elevators Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Residential Elevators by Players
3.1 Global Residential Elevators Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Residential Elevators Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Residential Elevators Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Residential Elevators Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Residential Elevators Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Residential Elevators Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Residential Elevators Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Residential Elevators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Residential Elevators Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Residential Elevators Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Residential Elevators by Regions
4.1 Residential Elevators by Regions
4.1.1 Global Residential Elevators Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Residential Elevators Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Residential Elevators Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Residential Elevators Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Residential Elevators Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Elevators Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Residential Elevators Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Residential Elevators Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Residential Elevators Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Residential Elevators Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Residential Elevators Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Residential Elevators Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Residential Elevators Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Residential Elevators Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Residential Elevators Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Residential Elevators Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Residential Elevators by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Residential Elevators Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Residential Elevators Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Residential Elevators Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Residential Elevators Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East and Africa
8.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Elevators by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Elevators Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Elevators Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Elevators Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East and Africa Residential Elevators Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Residential Elevators Distributors
10.3 Residential Elevators Customer
11 Global Residential Elevators Market Forecast
11.1 Global Residential Elevators Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Residential Elevators Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Residential Elevators Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Residential Elevators Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East and Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East and Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Residential Elevators Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Residential Elevators Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 ThyssenKrupp
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Residential Elevators Product Offered
12.1.3 ThyssenKrupp Residential Elevators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 ThyssenKrupp News
12.2 Otis
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Residential Elevators Product Offered
12.2.3 Otis Residential Elevators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Otis News
12.3 Mitsubishi
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Residential Elevators Product Offered
12.3.3 Mitsubishi Residential Elevators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Mitsubishi News
12.4 Hitachi
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Residential Elevators Product Offered
12.4.3 Hitachi Residential Elevators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Hitachi News
12.5 Cibes
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Residential Elevators Product Offered
12.5.3 Cibes Residential Elevators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Cibes News
12.6 Aritco
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Residential Elevators Product Offered
12.6.3 Aritco Residential Elevators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Aritco News
12.7 Stannah
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Residential Elevators Product Offered
12.7.3 Stannah Residential Elevators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Stannah News
12.8 Fujitec
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Residential Elevators Product Offered
12.8.3 Fujitec Residential Elevators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Fujitec News
12.9 RAM Manufacturing
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Residential Elevators Product Offered
12.9.3 RAM Manufacturing Residential Elevators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 RAM Manufacturing News
12.10 Orona
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Residential Elevators Product Offered
12.10.3 Orona Residential Elevators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Orona News
12.11 Kone
12.12 Inclinator
12.13 Yungtay Engineering
12.14 Terry Lifts
12.15 Barduva
12.16 Yuncheng
12.17 Kleeman
12.18 Dongnan
12.19 Sigma
12.20 Canny Elevator
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
