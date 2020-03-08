Global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Market 2019 | Key Players, Application and Development Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

RF-over-Fiber is a technology that describes the conversion of a Radio Frequency (RF) signal into a Fiber Optic (FO) signal and then back to an RF signal. In RF-over-Fiber architecture, a data-carrying RF (Radio Frequency) signal with a high frequency (usually greater than 10 GHz is imposed on a lightwave signal before being transported over the optical link. Therefore, wireless signals are optically distributed to base stations directly at high frequencies and converted from the optical to electrical domain at the base stations before being amplified and radiated by an antenna. As a result, no frequency up/down conversion is required at the various base stations, thereby resulting in simple and rather cost-effective implementation is enabled at the base stations.

Scope of the Report:

Radio over fiber has recently emerged as a useful technology for providing specialized coverage of wireless communications services. It was first proposed and demonstrated by Cooper et al in 1990. This relatively â€˜niche’ market is expected to grow significantly in the future as new radio over fiber technologies emerge and their applications become more diverse and less costly. Radio over fiber is poised to become the dominant access transmission technology for low-power wireless networks.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive.The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Finisar

HUBER + SUHNER

RF Optic

Emcore

APIC Corporation

Syntonics LLC

DEV Systemtechnik

ViaLite

Foxcom

Optical Zonu

Pharad

Fibertower

Intelibs

Market Segment by Type, covers

<3GHz

3GHz

6GHz

8GHz

15GHz

20GHz

40GHz

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Civil Application

Military Application

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of RF-over-Fiber (RFoF), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

