Global Savory Snacks Market Research Report 2019 to 2025
The report spread across 109 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.
This comprehensive Savory Snacks Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
Savory snacks come under the snack foods category, which have a salty taste and are different from sweet snacks.
During 2017, the potato chips segment accounted for the largest share of the savory snacks market and will continue to dominate the market over the coming years. The increasing consumption of potato chips in developed regions like North America and Europe is one of the major factors driving this segment’s growth. Also, the change in consumer preferences has led to the introduction of several new flavors of potato chips, which will also contribute to this segment’s growth.
In terms of geography, North America led the global savory snacks market during 2017 and will continue to account for the maximum market shares until the end of 2023. Much of this market’s growth in the region is driven by the consumer’s need for convenient food items that can be consumed on-the-go. Busy lifestyles and product innovation will also aid in this market’s growth in countries like the US and Canada.
The global Savory Snacks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
Kellogg
Calbee
General Mills
PepsiCo
Kraft Heinz
ConAgra Foods
Diamond Foods
Mars
Intersnack Group GmbH
Lorenz Bahlsen
Orkla ASA
Lamb Weston
McCain Foods
Aviko
Intersnack Group
Hain Celestial Group
Herr Foods
Want Want Holdings
Segment by Type
Potato Chips
Extruded Snacks
Nuts and Seeds
Ethnic/Traditional Snacks
Popcorn
Meat Snacks
Other
Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
