Global Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectant Market Anticipated To Reach US$ 6,500 Mn In 2026, Expanding At A CAGR Of 4.5% From 2018 – 2026

Sterilization is a vital component for infection-control. Medical devices require sterilization and disinfection after their usage, since they get contaminated. The global sterilization equipment and disinfectant market is expanding at a significant pace due to factors such as rise in number of surgeries and increase in number of hospital acquired associated infection.

The global sterilization equipment and disinfectant market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on method, disinfectant type, end-user and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by geography and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global sterilization equipment and disinfectant market.

Global Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectant Market: Key Segments

In terms of method, the global sterilization equipment and disinfectant market has been segmented into heat sterilization, filtration sterilization, low temperature sterilization, radiation sterilization. The heat sterilization segment can be further segmented into dry heat sterilization and moist heat sterilization. In terms of disinfectant, the global sterilization equipment and disinfectant market has been classified into oxidizing and non-oxidizing agents. The oxidizing agents segment has been further sub-segmented into ethylene oxide, formaldehyde vapor, and others. The non-oxidizing agents segment has been further split into quaternary ammonium compound, phenols, and others. The method type segments have been analyzed based on different type of sterilization process carry out to kill microorganism and sterilize the equipment. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectant Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global sterilization equipment and disinfectant market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also provides the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, devices portfolios, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the global sterilization equipment and disinfectant market include Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc., Getinge AB, STERIS Corporation, Belimed, 3M Company, Cantel Medical Corp., TSO3 Inc., SAKURA SI Co., Ltd., Matachana Group, and CISA production srl.

The global sterilization equipment and disinfectant market has been segmented as follows:

Global Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectant Market, by Method

Heat Sterilization

Dry Heat Sterilization

Moist Heat Sterilization

Filtration Sterilization

Low Temperature Sterilization

Radiation Sterilization

Global Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectant Market, by Disinfectant

Oxidizing Agents

Ethylene oxide

Formaldehyde Vapor

Other

Non oxidizing Agents

Quaternary Ammonium Compound

Phenols

Others

Global Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectant Market, by End-user

Hospitals and Diagnostics Center

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research & Educational Institutes

Global Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectant Market, by Region