Global Tensile Testers Market Revenue to Witness Rapid Growth in the Near Future

Tensile testers are used for evaluating the tensile strength of materials and products. They find applications in R&D and quality control laboratories. They are used to ensure the quality of compounds, raw materials and finished products and are used for testing the tensile strength of a wide range of materials, such as metal, rubber, plastic, textile, paper, yarn and wire. The advanced tensile testers provided by the manufactures have various features which can help users to optimize product design. Moreover, multiple industries are expected to increase the use of the tensile testers to increase productivity as well as to decrease material costs and achieve additional manufacturing objectives. Tensile testers are also used for torque and force measuring applications in metal industries and laboratories. These testers can be categorized on the basis of load capacity, speed, cross travel, power and type of displays.

Tensile Testers Market: Drivers and Challenges

Various drivers for the tensile testers market are growth of metal industries and increasing R&D work by industries regarding metal testing. Also, expansion and growth of oil and gas, auto components, construction and automobiles industries indirectly affects metal industries and the tensile tester market is also influenced by the same. The tensile testers market is highly influenced by the growing development of the steel industry worldwide as tensile testing of steel products is mandatory. Innovations in the design of metal products and automobile models will ensure potential growth opportunities for the tensile testers market as more delicate a design is, more tensile strength it should have. Tensile testers are used in educational institute laboratories, including mechanical, automobile and civil engineering laboratories. Thus, any increase in their use in educational institutes (to promote the practical education) will push the growth of the tensile testers market during the forecast period. However, some SMEs give less importance to products quality regarding the strength and durability. The same hinders the tensile tester market.

Tensile Testers Market: Segmentation

The Tensile Tester market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation on the basis of product type:

Universal testing Machine

Electronic

Electromechanical

Digital

Others

Segmentation on the basis of component:

Solution

Services

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Tension Testing

Compression testing

Torque testing

Flexure testing

Coefficient of friction testing

Crimp joint testing

Shear testing

Peel testing

Tear testing

Crush testing

Top-load and closure testing

Others

Segmentation on the basis of end users:

R&D centers

Quality control laboratories

Metal industries

Others

Segmentation on the basis of sales channels:

Original equipment manufacturers

Distributors and Resellers

Online & retail stores

Segmentation on the basis of verticals:

Manufacturing

Mining

Energy and utility

Government

Education

Construction

Others

Segmentation on the basis of enterprise size:-

Large enterprise

SMEs

Tensile Testers Market: Key Players

Some key players in the tensile tester market are Epsilon Technology Corp,Shimadzu, Mecmesin Limited, Quad Group, Qualitest International Inc., ADMET, Inc., AMETEK.Inc., Presto group, Mecmesin, TestResources, and TESTEX Textile Testing Instruments.

Tensile Testers Market: Regional Overview

Europe and North America are expected to hold leading positions in the tensile testers market. Europe is expected to witness potential growth in the global market owing to the presence of a large number of automobile manufacturers. North America is expected to observe substantial growth in the tensile testers market owing to the presence of large number of tensile tester vendors in the region. The Latin America tensile testing market is expected witness significant growth due to presence of a large number of mining players. The Asia Pacific has a large number of steel and other metals industries and thus, will witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period in the region. Moreover, Australia is a producer of approximately 5.3 million tonnes of steel annually. Therefore, the region has a high utilization of the tensile testers for testing tensile strength of steel at a large scale. MEA tensile tester market is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period owing to the future scope of tensile testers in coming construction projects in the region.