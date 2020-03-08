Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Market Growth 2019-2024
Ultrasonic Dental Unit is the medical equipment which is suitable for dental diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. A variety of devices carried by the Ultrasonic Dental Unit is in favor of the doctor’s diagnostic work and treatment of oral diseases
Ultrasonic Dental Unit product demand is in a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese Ultrasonic Dental Unit industry needs to transit to high-end products, this industry still has considerable development prospects in China.
According to this study, over the next five years the Ultrasonic Dental Unit market will register a 0.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 500 million by 2024, from USD 490 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ultrasonic Dental Unit business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ultrasonic Dental Unit market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Ultrasonic Dental Unit value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments-
Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
High-class
Middle
Low-end
Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
General Hospital
Dental Clinic
This report also splits the market by region- Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sirona
A-dec
Planmeca Oy
Cefla Dental
KaVO Dental
Osada-electric
Shinhung Co., Ltd.
Yoshida
MORITA
Takara Belmont
Quen Lin Instrument
Kuang Yeu Medical
Sinol
Join Champ
Fona
Siger
Runyes
Being
Ajax
Dingrui Medical Treatment
Foshan Anle
Hiwon
Hongke Medical Instrument
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Ultrasonic Dental Unit consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Ultrasonic Dental Unit market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Ultrasonic Dental Unit manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Ultrasonic Dental Unit with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Ultrasonic Dental Unit submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Ultrasonic Dental Unit Segment by Type
2.2.1 High-class
2.2.2 Middle
2.2.3 Low-end
2.3 Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Ultrasonic Dental Unit Segment by Application
2.4.1 General Hospital
2.4.2 Dental Clinic
2.5 Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit by Players
3.1 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Ultrasonic Dental Unit Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Ultrasonic Dental Unit by Regions
4.1 Ultrasonic Dental Unit by Regions
4.1.1 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Ultrasonic Dental Unit Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Ultrasonic Dental Unit Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Ultrasonic Dental Unit by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Ultrasonic Dental Unit Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East and Africa
8.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Dental Unit by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Dental Unit Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Ultrasonic Dental Unit Distributors
10.3 Ultrasonic Dental Unit Customer
11 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Market Forecast
11.1 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East and Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East and Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Ultrasonic Dental Unit Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Sirona
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Ultrasonic Dental Unit Product Offered
12.1.3 Sirona Ultrasonic Dental Unit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Sirona News
12.2 A-dec
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Ultrasonic Dental Unit Product Offered
12.2.3 A-dec Ultrasonic Dental Unit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 A-dec News
12.3 Planmeca Oy
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Ultrasonic Dental Unit Product Offered
12.3.3 Planmeca Oy Ultrasonic Dental Unit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Planmeca Oy News
12.4 Cefla Dental
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Ultrasonic Dental Unit Product Offered
12.4.3 Cefla Dental Ultrasonic Dental Unit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Cefla Dental News
12.5 KaVO Dental
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Ultrasonic Dental Unit Product Offered
12.5.3 KaVO Dental Ultrasonic Dental Unit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 KaVO Dental News
12.6 Osada-electric
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Ultrasonic Dental Unit Product Offered
12.6.3 Osada-electric Ultrasonic Dental Unit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Osada-electric News
12.7 Shinhung Co., Ltd.
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Ultrasonic Dental Unit Product Offered
12.7.3 Shinhung Co., Ltd. Ultrasonic Dental Unit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Shinhung Co., Ltd. News
12.8 Yoshida
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Ultrasonic Dental Unit Product Offered
12.8.3 Yoshida Ultrasonic Dental Unit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Yoshida News
12.9 MORITA
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Ultrasonic Dental Unit Product Offered
12.9.3 MORITA Ultrasonic Dental Unit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 MORITA News
12.10 Takara Belmont
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Ultrasonic Dental Unit Product Offered
12.10.3 Takara Belmont Ultrasonic Dental Unit Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Takara Belmont News
12.11 Quen Lin Instrument
12.12 Kuang Yeu Medical
12.13 Sinol
12.14 Join Champ
12.15 Fona
12.16 Siger
12.17 Runyes
12.18 Being
12.19 Ajax
12.20 Dingrui Medical Treatment
12.21 Foshan Anle
12.22 Hiwon
12.23 Hongke Medical Instrument
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
