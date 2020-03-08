Global Watch Battery Market 2019 | Key Players, Application and Development Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Watch Battery Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

A watch battery or button cell is a small single cell battery shaped as a squat cylinder typically 5 to 25 mm in diameter and 1 to 6 mm highâ€”like a button on a garment, hence the name. A metal can forms the bottom body and positive terminal of the cell. The insulated top cap is the negative terminal. Watch batteries are used to power small portable electronics devices such as wrist watches, pocket calculators, hearing aids and on.

Scope of the Report:

On the basis of type, the watch battery market is segmented into LR (Alkaline), SR (Silver Oxide), CR (Lithium), others. The SR (Silver Oxide) segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2016.

End-users, included in this market are traditional watch, smartwatch, others usage. The traditional watch (mainly Quartz Watch) application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016.

Based on regions, the global watch battery market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Japan is expected to account for the largest share and China is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Watch Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Watch Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sony

Maxell(Hitachi)

Panasonic

Renata Batteries(Swatch Group)

Varta(Rayovac)

Seiko

Toshiba

Energizer

Duracell

GP Batteries

Vinnic

NANFU

TMMQ

EVE Energy

Camelion Battery

Market Segment by Type, covers

LR (Alkaline)

SR (Silver Oxide)

CR (Lithium)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Traditional Watch

Smartwatch

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Watch Battery product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Watch Battery, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Watch Battery in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Watch Battery competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Watch Battery breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Watch Battery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Watch Battery sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

