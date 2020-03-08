Global Wine Market 2026 | Top Key Players John Distilleries, India, Castel Group,  CDV · Compagnia del Vino, AMVYX,  BACARDI, Pernod Ricard, TREASURY WINE ESTATES, Caviro,

Global Wine Market report offers all the company profiles of the leading players and brands. The Global Wine Market is divided into products, applications, end users and regions. The drivers and restrictions of the market have been explained with the help of the SWOT analysis and the Porter Five Forces tool. Global Wine Market report is an in-depth study of the Abc industry that explains the definition of the market, classifications, applications, commitments and global industry trends. The analysis of the historical year and the base year 2017 in 2016 shows that new highs will be achieved in the 2019-2026 Global Wine Market market. The best players and brands on the market make calculated movements such as product launches, research, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions. This report gives the opportunity not only to compete but to surpass the competition.

Global Wine Market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 7.1 % in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

MAJOR PLAYERS: Global Wine Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are-Accolade Wines, The Wine Group, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., E. & J. Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands, Inc., John Distilleries, India, Castel Group, CDV · Compagnia del Vino, AMVYX, BACARDI, Pernod Ricard, TREASURY WINE ESTATES, Caviro, Miguel Torres S. A., Concha y Toro, Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd., Chapel Down and others.

MARKET TRENDS:

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into still wines, sparkling wines, fortified wines and others. In 2019, still wines segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, sparkling wines segment is growing with highest CAGR 8.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of colour, the market is segmented into red wine, white wine, rose wine and others. In 2019, red wine segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.30% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, white wine segment is growing with highest CAGR 7.33% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into flavoured and unflavoured. In 2019, unflavoured segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented into bottles, cans and others. Bottles segment is sub-segmented into glass and plastic. In 2019, bottles segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, Can segment is growing with highest CAGR 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of body type, the market is segmented into light-bodied, medium-bodied and full-bodied. In 2019, full-bodied segment is expected grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into off trade and on trade. The on trade is sub-segmented into specialty stores, online retailers and others. In 2019, off trade segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

DRIVERS: Global Wine Market

Growing Consumption of Wine:

Wines has been studied extensively by the people and it have been found that moderate consumption of wine by an individual may help to live longer, gives protection against cancer, improvement in mental health and also enhances heart health. Due to such benefits the consumption of the wine as well as production of the wine is increasing in recent era. Due to health benefits of wine across the people worldwide the wine consumption and production is increasing day by day in recent era. For instance, it was found that U.S., France, Italy and other countries have more consumption of wine by the people.

CHANGES IN LIFESTYLE:

In recent time the lifestyles of an individual have changed due to standardization and industrialization and hence it has led today’s world in a drastic change in all form such as living style and others. These changes in lifestyle are also responsible for changes in dietary patterns.

Changes in family and social environment have also taken place due to health services and better education facilities which have led revolutionized change in children’s as well as parents’ lifestyle.

OPPORTUNITIES:

Increasing Disposable Income & Growing Demand of Wine:

An increase in the disposable income means increase in household income which is available for spending and saving. Increase in saving money is making people to spend on some other things such as parties, fun full events and other. Some of the community & industry insiders conduct monthly tastings & events especially for wines where people spend their saving or money.

The wine is an agricultural product that can increase the capital income. India is an agricultural land and it provides major production of grapes by which wine is produced. As the wine consumption is increasing, grape production need to be also increased to fulfil the demand of manufacturers to produce more wine.

In recent time due to technological equipment of manufacturing capacities the production is increasing as per the demand by the public.

The wine demand is increasing by wine tourism and special programs conducted by companies or authentic agencies. The demand has also been influenced by the health recommendation of physicians.

In March 2016, as per the estimation done by the Wine Institute, 24,701,440 liters of wine was consumed worldwide, in the year 2014. In U.S., 3,217,500 liters of wine were consumed which is more than any other country. The consumption was due to more demand of this product and hence helped this market to grow due to its health benefits

Due to increase in the demand of wine by consumers, it is helping this market to grow. As wine is an agricultural product, hence it is helping to increase the per capita income of countries such as India, Germany, France and others.

Innovation in the Products with Flavoured Wine:

Wine is an alcoholic beverage which is produced by fermentation along with an organism called yeast. Basically wine has no flavours but this can be done by adding or blending with some other component that gives the flavour. There are components that give aroma, taste and tactile sensations to wine.

Various wines that are available in market as a flavoured category are Arbor Mist Blackberry Merlot, Arbor Mist Blackberry Merlot, Arbor Mist Exotic Fruits White Zinfandel, Arbor Mist Island Fruits Pinot Grigio, Arbor Mist Mango Strawberry Moscato, Arbor Mist Mango Strawberry Moscato, Arbor Mist Peach Moscato, Arbor Mist Pomegranate Berry Pinot Noir, Arbor Mist Raspberry Pink Moscato, Arbor Mist Raspberry Pink Moscato and many others.

In March 2018, Apothic, a brand of wine has introduced one-of-a-kind wine infused with cold brew coffee labeled Apothic Brew. The product is a new blend in the market. This innovation has increased one more product to this market as the product has smooth texture and supple flavours and is more used by people.

In August 2018, Premier Innovations Group planned to launch all four flavours that come under its Cosmopolitan Diva Sparkling Wine in U.S.

Accolade Wines provides number of brands in which they offer various flavoured wines such as Moscato, Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and many others. These wines are available with better taste and aroma.

CHALLENGE:

Increase in Substitute Products and Services:

There are various other products that are same as that of wine and hence this can be found to be a threat to this market. Other alcoholic products are gaining much popularity in alcoholic field. Younger Americans prefer other alcoholic beverages than wine.

The other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages that are available in the market are Vodka, Whisky, Brandy, Vermouth, Cognac, Beer and many others. These products are easily available in the market with less cost.

Magic Moments is a type of vodka that costs USD 8.6 for 750 ml and USD 4.5 for 750 ml. These products have low prices as compare to price of wines.

Availability of comparable products or substitutes may hamper the growth of the market. For instance, wine has upper class in alcoholic beverages and hence it has higher cost while other products have lower cost and people would prefer such products instead of wine.

