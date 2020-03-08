Growth of SerDes in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global SerDes Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

A SerDes (Serializer/ Desrializer) is a device used to transmit and receive data over the serial link. The SerDes can be either a stand-alone device or, in most cases, an IP core integrated into a serial bus controller or an ASIC. In essence, a SerDes is a serial transceiver which converts parallel data into a serial data stream on the transmitter side and converts the serial data back to parallel on the receiver side.

Scope of the Report:

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for SerDes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% over the next five years, will reach 650 million US$ in 2024, from 360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the SerDes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

ON Semiconductor

NXP

STMicroelectronics

Avago (Broadcom)

ROHM Semiconductor

Cypress

Intesil (Renesas)

Semtech

Vitesse (Microsemi)

Faraday Technology

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stand-Alone SerDes

SerDes IP Core

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Optical Fiber Communication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Datacenter and Cloud Computing

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe SerDes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of SerDes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of SerDes in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the SerDes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the SerDes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, SerDes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe SerDes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

