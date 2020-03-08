Growth of WiFi Cameras in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global WiFi Cameras Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

WiFi is a kind of wireless technology that allows network devices transmit data through wireless signal (2.4GHz UHF band, 5GHz SHF band). Once the camera supports WiFi, the user will be able to view or download what’s on the camera either via short-distance direct wireless transmission or via internet, in which case, the camera needs to connect a router wirelessly.

Scope of the Report:

On the basis of type, the WiFi camera market is segmented into Home Security Camera, Digital Camera with WiFi, Car Camera, Sports Camera, and Others. The digital camera with WiFi segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017. Sports Camera is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

End-users, included in this market are Home Security, Consumer Electronics, Sports Enthusiasts, Car Security, and Others. The consumer electronics application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017.

The worldwide market for WiFi Cameras is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.6% over the next five years, will reach 29700 million US$ in 2024, from 13800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the WiFi Cameras in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Canon

Sony

Samsung

Panasonic

Nikon

Gopro

Kodak

Fujifilm

Olympus

Ricoh (PENTAX)

Garmin

TP-Link

HIKVISION

Netgear

D-Link

JADO

Philips

LG

Uniden

Motorola

Summer Infant

Dahua (LeChange)

iON Cameras

TASERÂ InternationalÂ (AXON)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Home Security Camera

Digital Camera with WiFi

Car Camera

Sports Camera

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Security

Consumer Electronics

Sports Enthusiasts

Car Security

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe WiFi Cameras product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of WiFi Cameras, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of WiFi Cameras in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the WiFi Cameras competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the WiFi Cameras breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, WiFi Cameras market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe WiFi Cameras sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

