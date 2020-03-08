GYPSUM BOARDS 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES & FORECAST TO 2025

The global Gypsum Boards market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gypsum Boards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gypsum Boards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Gypsum Boards in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Gypsum Boards manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BNBM

Saint-Gobain

Etex Corp

Knauf

USG

National Gypsum

Boral

Yoshino

Baier

Jason

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3684028-global-gypsum-boards-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Regular Gypsum Boards

Moisture Resistant Gypsum Boards

Fire Resistant Gypsum Boards

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Other

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3684028-global-gypsum-boards-market-professional-survey-report-2019

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Gypsum Boards

1.1 Definition of Gypsum Boards

1.2 Gypsum Boards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gypsum Boards Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Regular Gypsum Boards

1.2.3 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Boards

1.2.4 Fire Resistant Gypsum Boards

1.3 Gypsum Boards Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Gypsum Boards Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Gypsum Boards Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Gypsum Boards Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Gypsum Boards Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Gypsum Boards Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Gypsum Boards Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Gypsum Boards Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Gypsum Boards Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Gypsum Boards Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Gypsum Boards Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Gypsum Boards

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gypsum Boards

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Gypsum Boards

……..

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/gypsum-boards-2019-global-market-share-trends-segmentation-opportunities-forecast-to-2025_329911.html

8 Gypsum Boards Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 BNBM

8.1.1 BNBM Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 BNBM Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 BNBM Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Saint-Gobain

8.2.1 Saint-Gobain Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Saint-Gobain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Saint-Gobain Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Etex Corp

8.3.1 Etex Corp Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Etex Corp Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Etex Corp Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Knauf

8.4.1 Knauf Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Knauf Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Knauf Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 USG

8.5.1 USG Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 USG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 USG Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 National Gypsum

8.6.1 National Gypsum Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 National Gypsum Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 National Gypsum Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Boral

8.7.1 Boral Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Boral Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Boral Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Yoshino

8.8.1 Yoshino Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Yoshino Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Yoshino Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Baier

8.9.1 Baier Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Baier Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Baier Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Jason

8.10.1 Jason Gypsum Boards Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Jason Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Jason Gypsum Boards Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3684028-global-gypsum-boards-market-professional-survey-report-2019