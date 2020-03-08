Hair Mask Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024
Summary:
Introduction
Hair masks are nourishing hair treatments for your hair. They often contain oils, butters and other hydrating ingredients to supercharge your hair conditioning efforts. Plus, they spend more time sinking into and nourishing your hair than your average shampoo or conditioner, meaning that you can get even more dramatic benefits even in a single use.
The market is categorized into Thermal Steam Hair Mask and Steam-Free Hair Mask. Thermal steam hair mask held the largest percentage share with revenue of 143 million in 2017, and about 89% market share, as the thermal steam hair mask is widely used in salons and spas. Steam-free hair mask will see rapid growth with the more and more popular use at home.
North America accounted for the biggest consumption area, with about 35.8% market share in 2017. Europe followed as the second, with 29.7% market share and 6255 K Units sold in 2017. These products have gained popularity and visibility among female customers. The advertisements aired on social media platform, televisions and other platforms have a huge impact on end-users. Moreover, increasing penetration of national and international salons in tier II and tier III cities in Asia Pacific, EMEA and North America region is predicted impede the demand for the hair masks.
Asia Pacific is the largest manufacturer base of hair mask product with more than 67% of market share in 2017. Large companies such as Unilever and P&G are likely to set facilities in this area, for the low cost of labor and raw materials, also with great potential consumption market.
Key players in the market are Coty, P&G, Estée Lauder, Unilever, L’Oréal, Henkel, Revlon,
KAO, Shiseido and Lovefun. Most of the companies are engaged in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisition, collaborations, and new product development to increase their market share.
According to this study, over the next five years the Hair Mask market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 220 million by 2024, from US$ 160 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hair Mask business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hair Mask market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Hair Mask value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Steam-Free Hair Mask
Thermal Steam Hair Mask
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Home Use
Salon Use
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Wella Professionals
Pantene
Leonor Greyl
Briogeo
Aveda
Living Proof
Moroccanoil
Amika
Arvazallia
Biocare
L’Oreal
Schwarzkopf
Richfeel Brahmi
Dove
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Hair Mask consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Hair Mask market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Hair Mask manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Hair Mask with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Hair Mask submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Hair Mask Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Hair Mask Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Hair Mask Segment by Type
2.2.1 Steam-Free Hair Mask
3 Global Hair Mask by Players
3.1 Global Hair Mask Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Hair Mask Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Hair Mask Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Hair Mask Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Hair Mask Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Hair Mask Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Hair Mask Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Hair Mask Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
….
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Wella Professionals
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Hair Mask Product Offered
12.1.3 Wella Professionals Hair Mask Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Wella Professionals News
12.2 Pantene
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Hair Mask Product Offered
12.2.3 Pantene Hair Mask Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Pantene News
12.3 Leonor Greyl
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Hair Mask Product Offered
12.3.3 Leonor Greyl Hair Mask Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Leonor Greyl News
12.4 Briogeo
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Hair Mask Product Offered
12.4.3 Briogeo Hair Mask Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
List of Tables and Figures
