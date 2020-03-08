Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Heart Failure Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024 – Growth Driven by Rising Geriatric Population and Increasing Uptake of Recently Launched Therapy” to its huge collection of research reports.



Heart Failure Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Market



Heart failure (HF) is a life-threatening syndrome with substantial morbidity and mortality. There are more than 26 million people with HF globally and this is increasing because of the rapidly aging population. HF is a major global healthcare problem as the number of HF patients is increasing. It has the greatest negative impact on quality of life compared with other major chronic disease, such as diabetes, arthritis, and hypertension.

HF has been gradually rising in the Asia-Pacific region, with the growing elderly population and increasingly Westernized lifestyles. Increasing risk factors will result in an increased number of people living with the condition, thereby acting as a driver for revenue growth. Despite therapeutic advances, the morbidity and mortality associated with HF continues to be considerable, particularly in elderly patients.

In fact, most hospitalizations and deaths attributable to HF occur in people aged above 65. About half of all patients diagnosed with HF die within five years and the five-year survival rate is lower than that associated with other malignancies. The poor long-term prognosis associated with HF has created a pressing need for improved therapeutic options. The marketed products landscape comprises a wide range of treatment options, including ARN-targeted therapy, ACE inhibitors, ATR blockers, If channel inhibitor, beta blockers, MRAs and diuretics.

In the current market, chronic HF-REF patients can be treated with Entresto, Procoralan, ACE inhibitors, ATR blockers and beta blockers, while patients with acute HF can be prescribed therapies such as carperitide, diuretics and isosorbide dinitrate. However, significant unmet need remains for products that can treat HF-PEF patients and evidence-based therapy for acute HF. Entresto is in the pipeline for HF-PEF patients, and omecamtiv mecarbil and vericiguat are currently in Phase III development for post-acute patients.

Scope

– The HF Asia-Pacific market will be valued at $1,435.9m in 2024, growing from $733.7m in 2017 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

– How would the approval of Entresto to treat HF-PEF patients affect the competitive landscape, with no therapy currently available to address this patient subset?

– The HF market is crowded with cheap, generic, me-too drugs, making it a particularly difficult market to penetrate. What are the main barriers a new therapy faces when entering the HF market?

– The pipeline for HF therapies is quite diverse with a range of molecule types and molecular targets.

– Which molecular targets appear most frequently in the pipeline?

– How have the late-stage therapies performed in clinical trials?

– The level of unmet needs in the HF market is significantly high. Will the pipeline drugs fulfill these unmet needs of the market?

– The market forecasts indicate that Japan will contribute the most to the Asia-Pacific market value due to the emergence of novel therapies.

– How will the annual cost of therapy and market size vary between the five assessed Asia-Pacific markets?

– How could changes in risk factors such as population age, CVD and lifestyle influence the market?

– Various drivers and barriers will influence the market over the forecast period.

– Licensing deals are the most common form of strategic alliance in HF, with total deal values ranging from under $0.072m to over $1000m.

– How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types?

– What were the terms and conditions of key licensing deals?

Reasons to buy

– Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape by considering disease pathogenesis, diagnosis, prognosis, and the treatment options available at each stage of diagnosis, including a clinical comparison of marketed therapies.

– Visualize the composition of the HF market in terms of the dominant therapies for each patient subset, along with their clinical and commercial standing. Unmet needs are highlighted to allow a competitive understanding of gaps in the market.

– Analyze the HF pipeline and stratify pipeline therapies by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

– Understand the potential of late-stage therapies with extensive profiles of products that could enter the market over the forecast period, highlighting clinical performance, potential commercial positioning, and how they will compete with other therapies.

– Predict HF market growth in the five assessed Asia-Pacific markets, with epidemiological and annual cost of therapy forecasts across India, China, Australia, South Korea and Japan, as well as the individual contributions of promising late-stage molecules to market growth.

– Identify commercial opportunities in the HF deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals.