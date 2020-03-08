HFO-1234yf Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

The worldwide market for HFO-1234yf is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 6370 million US$ in 2024, from 4490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the HFO-1234yf in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.