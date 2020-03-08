Hosted PBX Market 2018 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Hosted PBX” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1899

Multiple security layers and failover of the technology offered to promote the growth in the Hosted PBX market

The increasing need for enterprise mobility and rising adoption of the cloud and integrated communication drives the hosted PBX market. Cloud based telecommunications in the form of hosted PBX services enables medical professionals to have access to their patients and center of operations from a certain location at any time of the day. The hosted PBX systems provide more freedom to the workforce enabling employees to work from their desired locations or smartphones under a single office telephone system. In addition, multiple security layers and failover of the technology offered by the service providers are strengthening the growth of the hosted PBX market. However, security and privacy concerns are the factors likely to curtail the growth of the Hosted PBX market. Furthermore, increasing convergence of network and universal control (UC) applications expedite various growth opportunities for the key players in the Hosted PBX market. On the other hand, the rising need to upgrade from the traditional on premise PBX systems to cloud-based PBX systems will also foster the market growth.

North America to dominate the growth in the Hosted PBX market over the forecast period

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the Hosted PBX market. The growth in the North American region is due to the adoption of various trending technologies such as cloud, IoT, mobility, and UC. Furthermore, growing number of small and medium sized enterprises and increasing digitalization in organizations are projected to drive the North American market. On the other hand Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth and is expected to be the fastest growing region in the hosted PBX market. The demand for UC and video conferencing is growing, and therefore the companies are looking for advanced UC components and delivery platforms in the Asia Pacific regions. Moreover, increasing trend of adopting VoIP (Voice over Internet protocol) solutions and services, are expected to provide added benefits to the growth of hosted PBX market in Asia Pacific regions.

Feel Free to Get in Touch for Discounts and Customized Details: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1899

In October 2018- Telinta, a global leader in cloud-based VoIP switching and billing solutions, and Fanvil, a leading developer and manufacturer IP phones, today announced a solution to automate provisioning of Fanvil’s X6 video-enabled IP phone using Telinta’s soft switch platform.

Telinta has developed Auto-Provisioning Profiles for the Fanvil X6 IP phone, enabling Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs) to quickly automate deployments via Telinta’s cloud-based softswitch platform. With this unique solution, ITSPs can provision IP phones, activate new features, and update software using the same cloud-based platform they rely on to perform other key business processes such as routing their traffic, managing billing and payment options, and other important aspects of a profitable VoIP business.

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.